M&G Credit Income Investment Trust plc (MGCI) Holding(s) in Company 26-Feb-2019 / 11:56 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS 1a. Identity of the issuer M&G CREDIT INCOME INVESTMENT or the underlying issuer of TRUST PLC existing shares to which voting rights are attached: 1b. Please indicate if the issuer is a non-UK issuer (please mark with an "X" if appropriate) Non-UK issuer 2. Reason for the notification (please mark the appropriate box or boxes with an "X") An acquisition or disposal of voting rights X An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments An event changing the breakdown of voting rights Other (please specify): 3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation Name Brewin Dolphin Ltd City and country of London, United Kingdom registered office (if applicable) 4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.) Name City and country of registered office (if applicable) 5. Date on which the 22 February 2019 threshold was crossed or reached: 6. Date on which issuer 25/02/2019 notified (DD/MM/YYYY): 7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation % of % of voting Total of Total number voting rights through both in of voting rights financial % (8.A + rights of attached instruments 8.B) issuer to (total of 8.B 1 shares + 8.B 2) (total of 8. A) Resulting 5.0021% N/A 5.0021% 125,000,001 situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached Position of N/A N/A N/A previous notificatio n (if applicable) 8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached A: Voting rights attached to shares Class/type Number of voting rights % of voting rights of shares ISIN code (if possible) Direct Indirect Direct Indirect (Art 9 of (Art 10 of (Art 9 of (Art 10 Directive Directive Directive of 2004/109/EC) 2004/109/EC) 2004/109/EC) Directiv (DTR5.1) (DTR5.2.1) (DTR5.1) e 2004/109 /EC) (DTR5.2. 1) ORD GBP 0.01 N/A 6,252,625 N/A 5.0021% GB00BFYYL325 SUBTOTAL 8. 6,252,625 5.0021% A B 1: Financial Instruments according to Art. 13(1)(a) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (a)) Type of Expiration Exercise/ Number of voting % of financial date Conversion rights that may be voting instrument Period acquired if the rights instrument is exercised/converted. SUBTOTAL 8. B 1 B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to Art. 13(1)(b) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (b)) Type Expiration Exercise/ Physical or cash Number % of of date Conversion of voting financ Period voting rights ial rights instru settlement ment SUBTOTAL 8.B.2 9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation (please mark the applicable box with an "X") Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer Full chain of controlled undertakings through X which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity (please add additional rows as necessary) Name % of voting % of Total of both if it equals or rights if voting is higher than the notifiable it equals rights threshold or is through higher than financia the l notifiable instrume threshold nts if it equals or is higher than the notifiab le threshol d Indirect - 0.8885% N/A 0.8885% Brewin Nominees Limited A/c NOM Indirect - 1.2080% N/A 1.2080% Brewin Nominees Limited A/c ISA Indirect - 1.3959% N/A 1.3959% Brewin Nominees Limited A/c GROSS Indirect - 1.4377% N/A 1.4377% Brewin Nominees Limited A/c CHARITY Indirect - 0.0584% N/A 0.0584% Brewin Nominees Limited A/c OFFBOND Indirect - 0.0136% N/A 0.0136% Brewin Nominees (Channel Islands) A/c JPAL GRAND TOTAL 5.0021% 10. In case of proxy voting, please identify: Name of the proxy holder The number and % of voting rights held The date until which the voting rights will be held 11. Additional information Figures based on shares in issue of 125,000,001 The indirect voting rights under (9) relate to shares held in client portfolios, managed by those firms, under discretionary investment management agreements. Place of completion Newcastle upon Tyne Date of completion 25 February 2019 ISIN: GB00BFYYL325, GB00BFYYT831 Category Code: HOL TIDM: MGCI LEI Code: 549300E9W63X1E5A3N24 OAM Categories: 2.3. Major shareholding notifications Sequence No.: 7620 EQS News ID: 781123 End of Announcement EQS News Service

