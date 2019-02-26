

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - Automotive manufacturer China Yuchai International Ltd. (CYD) announced Tuesday that Eng KweeTan has been appointed to its Board of Directors, effective February 22, 2019.



Eng KweeTan, who was a non-executive Director of the Company from February 2010 to November 2011, is currently the CEO and a Director of Hong Leong Asia Ltd.



He has more than 30 years of operations, corporate, accounting and financial experience. Earlier, he served in Gold Coin Group for more than 10 years, holding senior management positions of CFO, Group Business Development Director, Group Logistics Director and Group Chief Operating Officer.



In recent years, he has held senior management positions in Perennial China Retail Trust Management Pte. Ltd., Dynapack Asia Pte. Ltd. and Epsilon Global Communications Pte. Ltd.



With the new appointment, the Board of Directors now comprises 9 members out of which three are independent directors.



