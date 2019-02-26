Keystone Investment Trust Plc As at close of business on 25-February-2019 NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 1819.04p INCLUDING current year revenue 1835.33p NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 1773.41p INCLUDING current year revenue 1789.70p The NAV includes a provision for any performance fee applicable. LEI: 5493002H3JXLXLIGC563 ---