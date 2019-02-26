The Chinese manufacturer will supply EDF with around 45,000 bifacial, double glass Duomax Twin panels. The French utility will use the modules for two large-scale projects selected through tenders held by energy regulator CRE.Chinese solar module maker Trina Solar has supplied 16 MW of its 350-365 W, bifacial, double glass monocrystalline PERC panels to EDF Renewables, the renewable energy arm of French utility EDF. Trina said the bifacial panels will be used in two large-scale PV project in France's southern Occitanie region - a 5 MW solar park planned for the municipality of Aramon, in the ...

