EPDM Market Size Worth USD 6.46 Billion by 2025 | CAGR: 6.5%: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The global ethylene propylene diene monomer (EPDM) market size is expected to reach USD 6.46 billion by 2025 expanding at a CAGR of 6.5%, according to Grand View Research, Inc. The market is mainly driven by rising demand for bio-based products and R&D investments in the field. High demand for EPDM, mainly in Asia Pacific region due to expanding end-use industries like automotive and construction, is also propelling the market growth. Increasing spending on construction and infrastructure development by federal governments due to growing population along with rapid urbanization and industrialization in developing economies will also support market growth.

Key suggestions from the report:

Asia Pacific was the dominant regional market in 2017 and is anticipated to expand further at the highest CAGR of 5.7% during the forecast period

China is among the fastest-growing countries in the market on account of availability of potential growth opportunities for the manufacturers

Rapidly expanding automotive sector in the country is also contributing to the growth of the global Ethylene Propylene Diene Monomer (EPDM) market

Extensive R&D activities for the development of bio-based products have led to the creation of several improved grades, which is expected to create lucrative growth opportunities for the EPDM market in near future

Read 148 page research report with TOC on "Ethylene Propylene Diene Monomer (EPDM) Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Application (Electrical & Electronics, Building & Construction, Wires & Cables), And Segment Forecasts, 2019 - 2025" at: https://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/ethylene-propylene-diene-monomer-epdm-market

Grand View Research has segmented the global Ethylene Propylene Diene Monomer (EPDM) market on the basis of application and region:

EPDM Application Outlook (Volume, Kilotons; Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025)

Building & Construction



Wires & Cables



Electrical & Electronics



Lubricant Additive



Plastic Modifications



Automotive



Tires & Tubes



Others

EPDM Regional Outlook (Volume, Kilotons; Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025)

North America



U.S.





Canada





Mexico



Europe



Germany





U.K.





France





Italy





Russia



Asia Pacific



China





India





Japan





South Korea



Central & South America



Brazil





Argentina



Middle East & Africa

&

Saudi Arabia





South Africa

Find more research reports on Advanced Materials Industry, by Grand View Research:

Sports Composites Market - The global sports composites market size was valued at USD 2.60 billion in 2015. Growing demand for durable materials in the production of rackets, skis and hover boards is expected to drive growth over the forecast period.

Geotextile Market - The global Geotextile Market size was 4,505.0 million square meters in 2015. The market is likely to observe growth over the forecast period owing to its increasing demand in preventing soil erosion.

Soft Magnetic Materials Market - The soft magnetic materials market is expected to grow at a considerable CAGR on a global scale over the forecast period. Key drivers for this market are the rise in demand for soft magnetic materials from the automotive industry

Gain access to Grand View Compass, our BI enabled intuitive market research database of 10,000+ reports

About Grand View Research

Grand View Research, U.S.-based market research and consulting company, provides syndicated as well as customized research reports and consulting services. Registered in California and headquartered in San Francisco, the company comprises over 425 analysts and consultants, adding more than 1200 market research reports to its vast database each year. These reports offer in-depth analysis on 46 industries across 25 major countries worldwide. With the help of an interactive market intelligence platform, Grand View Research helps Fortune 500 companies and renowned academic institutes understand the global and regional business environment and gauge the opportunities that lie ahead.

Contact:

Sherry James

Corporate Sales Specialist, USA

Grand View Research, Inc.

Phone: +1-415-349-0058

Toll Free: 1-888-202-9519

Email: sales@grandviewresearch.com

Web: https://www.grandviewresearch.com

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter