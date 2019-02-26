Global Electronic Paper Screen Market is Anticipated to Grow at 16.48% CAGR by 2023, Owing to Technological Developments & Rise in Number of E-Readers: Radiant Insights, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The global electronic paper screen market is anticipated to rise at a staggering CAGR of 16.48% by 2023. E-paper is commonly known as electronic ink, a digitally revolutionized material that holds libraries on a single chip. The basic idea of an E-paper is that the looks and appeal has been developed a long time ago and it has gained a lot of traction in the past five years thanks to digital media platforms. Shift in consumer preference has created a traction for e-paper and display technologies. Commercial advantages for e-paper is likely to receive massive attention from users.

Electronic paper screen market is driven by technological developments and minimal cost for manufacturing. Rise in eco-friendly alternatives are adding to the market growth during the forecast period. E-paper offer certain advantages helps in adding to the market demand. Development of hassle-free devices and rise in number of e-readers propels the market growth for the forecast period. However, lack of awareness and technical loopholes are likely to restrict the market growth during the forecast period. Product segment for electronic paper screen market is categorized as electronic shelf labels, e-readers and auxiliary displays. Application segment for electronic paper screen market comprises automotive & transportation, retail & enterprise, media & entertainment and consumer & wearable electronics. Electronic paper screen market is geographically segmented as North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa.

North America dominates the global market due to rise in use of smartphones and tablets among consumers. Asia-Pacific regions are likely to gain a significant growth due to presence of technological infrastructure and rise in environmental awareness.

The key players profiled in electronic paper screen market report are Plastic Logic, Cambrios Technologies Corporation, Clearink Display, E Ink Holdings, Pervasive Displays, Guangzhou Oed Technologies Co Ltd, Amazon Liquavista, LG Electronics, DisplayData DKE Co, Epson Electronics America Inc, Mpicosys and Samsung.

Global electronic paper screen market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 16.48% by 2023. The report segments the market and forecasts its size, by volume and value, on the basis of application, by products, and by geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, MEA and South America). The Global Market for electronic paper screen to 2023 offers detailed coverage of electronic paper screen industry and presents main market trends. The market research gives historical and forecast market size, demand and production forecasts, end-use demand details, price trends, and company shares of the leading electronic paper screen producers to provide exhaustive coverage of the electronic paper screen.

Report contents include:

o Analysis of the electronic paper screen market including revenues, future growth, market outlook

o Historical data and forecast

o Regional analysis including growth estimates

o Analyzes the end user markets including growth estimates.

o Profiles on electronic paper screen including products, sales/revenues, and market position

o Market structure, market drivers and restraints.

Key regions:

oNorth America

oEurope

oAsia Pacific

oMiddle East and Africa

oSouth America

Key Vendors:

o E-Ink Holdings

o SONY

o Plastic Logic

