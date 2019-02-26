DOMO Chemicals Earns Acclaim from Frost & Sullivan for Its Comprehensive Portfolio of Polyamides based on Post-Industrial Feedstock

The customisability of solutions, greener profile, and cost efficiency make them ideal for a wide range of applications and generate significant value throughout the product lifecycle

LONDON, Feb. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Based on its recent analysis of the European post-industrial feedstock (PIF)-based polyamides market, Frost & Sullivan recognises DOMO Chemicals with the 2018 European Product Line Strategy Leadership Award. The company is established as a prominent solution provider in the market, offering both conventional and sustainable polyamide resin grades for diverse applications. The company's cost-effective polyamides are the optimum solutions in a market challenged by increasingly stringent policies and regulations governing greenhouse gas emissions, energy consumption, and the generation, handling, and disposal of waste.

Within its DOMO Engineering Plastics business unit, DOMO offers a wide range of virgin polyamide resin grades under the brand name DOMAMID, primarily for the automotive, electrical and electronics, industrial and consumer goods, sporting goods, and food industries. Additionally, in line with the demand for greener alternatives, the company delivers a range of recycled polyamide resins (PA6 and PA66) based on PIF, under the brand name ECONAMID.

"DOMO's ECONAMID range of recycled polyamides is based on sustainable feedstock derived either from film manufacturing or from fibre and yarn manufacturing. Thus, the company has successfully implemented a closed-loop system and has effectively developed a circular economy model," said Gautam Rashingkar, senior research analyst at Frost & Sullivan. "Depending on the applications and the desired level of physical properties, the company can provide polyamides that are unfilled, mineral filled, glass-fiber filled, or carbon-fiber filled."

Using a detailed life cycle analysis (LCA), DOMO has successfully demonstrated the environmental gains that can be accrued from using its ECONAMID range of resins. Moroever, the company was the first European producer to obtain a UL Environmental Validation for its products. In addition to its greener profile, the company's uninterrupted supply of consistent-quality resins is proving to be highly attractive in technical applications. DOMO Group has strategically secured feedstock sources and established reliable, long-term supply agreements for quality post-industrial, pre-consumer feedstock from fibre and film production.

"Because of the growing demand for the ECONAMID and DOMAMID ranges in Europe, DOMO plans to increase the capacity at its German facility by nearly 20,000 tonnes between now and 2021," noted Rashingkar. "These infrastructure upgrades, along with a well-developed product mix, strong technical experience, and 360-degree customer service, have helped the company gain an edge in the recycled polyamides market."

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents this award to the company that has developed a comprehensive product line that caters to the breadth of the market it serves. The award recognises the extent to which the product line meets the customer base's demands and the overall impact it has in terms of customer value and increased market share.

About DOMO Chemicals

DOMO Chemicals is a leading producer of high-quality engineering materials and versatile plastics for industrial and consumer applications in a diverse range of markets, including the automotive, food, medical, pharmaceutical, chemicals and electronics industries. The company offers a complete portfolio of integrated nylon 6 products, including intermediates, resins, engineering plastics and packaging film.

Headquartered in Belgium, the family-owned company leverages advanced technology and consumer insights to deliver sustainable & innovative solutions. DOMO generated 2018 sales over EUR 900 million and employs approximately 900 employees worldwide.

www.domochemicals.com

About Frost & Sullivan

Frost & Sullivan, the Growth Partnership Company, collaborates with clients to leverage visionary innovation that addresses the global challenges and related growth opportunities that will make or break today's market participants.

