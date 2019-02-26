Infection Surveillance Solutions Market Size Worth $1.0 Billion by 2026: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The global infection surveillance solutions market size is poised to reach USD 1.0 billion by 2026, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc., progressing at a CAGR of 14.3% during the forecast period. Improving healthcare settings worldwide coupled with advancements in healthcare IT infrastructure is projected to play a pivotal role in the growth of the market. Rising prevalence of healthcare associated infections (HAIs) has been one of the critical factors driving the market.

Key suggestions from the report:

Surgical site infections emerged as the most promising segment during the forecast period owing to increasing number of surgeries being performed worldwide

On the basis of the product and services segment, the on-premise software segment commanded the largest share in the market owing to its increased usage

North America dominated the market in 2017. Government programs and rising awareness about infection surveillance are facilitating the dominance of this region during the forecast period

Asia Pacific is estimated to witness swift growth during the forecast period due to increasing establishment of hospital chains and huge patient population

Few of the key market players are Wolters Kluwer N.V ; Gojo Industries; Becton; Dickinson and Company; RL Solutions; Baxter International Inc.; Premier Inc.; and Truven Health Analytics (An IBM Company).

According to HAI Prevalence Survey conducted by the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), in 2014, around 722,000 cases of HAIs were detected in the U.S hospitals alone. Moreover, according to the California Department of Public Health (CDPH) in 2016, 18,924 HAIs cases were reported in 400 acute care hospitals. In addition, as per facts published by the European Commission (EC), around 25,000 people die in European Union (EU) from antibiotic resistant bacteria. The figure is expected to increase to 10 million deaths per year, if current infection trend continues by 2050.

Rising collaboration and government initiatives are also stimulating the growth of the market. For instance, in January 2018, Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) and Pfizer, Inc. signed partnership agreement to introduce anti-microbial resistance stewardship programs. The objective was to scale up AMR surveillance network in India.

