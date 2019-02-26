Wafer Cleaning System Market to Witness Tremendous Demand From Electronics and Semiconductor Industry by 2028 | Million Insights

FELTON, California, Feb. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Global wafer cleaning system market is anticipated to witness an exponential growth in the forecast period. Wafer cleaning is the elimination of impurities or particles from the semiconductor surface without changing the superiority of the surface. Factors such as rising smart mobile users, increasing population, growth in the semiconductor industry, rising popularity of BYOD technology, prosperous IT and telecommunication, technological advancement and surge in the number of cleaning systems during manufacturing are likely to drive the market in the forthcoming period.

On the other hand, changing quality standards and high maintenance cost are anticipated to hinder wafer cleaning system market growth in the future. However, the huge demand for semiconductor devices and electronics manufacturing is likely to create lucrative opportunities for the market. Globally, market is anticipated to expand at a significant CAGR in the upcoming period as the scope, product types, and its applications are increasing across the globe.

Wafer cleaning system market could be explored by type, size, system, application, and geography. Market by type could span Single-Wafer Spray Systems, Single-Wafer Cryogenic Systems, Batch Immersion Cleaning Systems, and Batch Spray Cleaning Systems. Based on size, market could span 300 mm, 200 mm, and 125mm. The "300mm" segment accounted for a prominent share in the market. It is likely to witness a substantial growth in the years to come. The key factors attributed to the growth of the market include growing usage in different applications such as LEDs, MEMS, and others.

The wafer cleaning system industry could be explored based on the system as Spin Scrubber, Auto Wet Station, and Spin Processor. The key applications that could be explored in the market include Solar Energy, Semiconductor, Memory, Opto-electronic, MEMS and RF Device.

APAC is a leading region in the market. It is likely to maintain its dominance in the forecast period owing to factors, such as economically emerging countries in the APAC region, such as India, Australia, China, and Japan are accepting new technologies- (Augmented Reality, and Artificial Intelligence) enabled tablets and smartphones, which is estimated to increase the market demand for Wafer Cleaning system. Furthermore, owing to rising smart mobile users, increasing population, prosperous IT and telecommunication and mounting popularity of BYOD technology, are the significant causes driving the market growth.

Leading Key players operating in the wafer cleaning system market include DISCO Corporation, Tokyo Electron Limited, EV Group, SCREEN Semiconductor Solutions, Advanced Dicing Technologies, Shibaura Mechatronics Corporation, ULTRON SYSTEMS, Toho Technology, Schmid Group, SunEdison Semiconductor, Veeco Instruments, Modutek Corporation, and Pac Tech. The leading companies are taking up partnerships, mergers and acquisitions, and joint ventures in order to boost the inorganic growth of the industry.

