Ocutrx Vision Technologies, LLC: Ocutrx Vision Technologies Unveils Groundbreaking Oculenz AR Cellular with Eye-Tracking Glasses Design

BARCELONA, Spain, Feb. 26, 2019, a California-based manufacturer of augmented reality (AR) glasses, today announced a new, state-of-the-art design for the company's flagship Oculenz AR Wear glasses. The new aesthetic was co-developed by the award-winning product design team at Karten Design and is being unveiled at Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, the largest mobile and wearables event in the world.



Ocutrx's redesigned, cutting-edge Oculenz AR glasses are low-profile and more lightweight (200 grams/.44 pounds) than the HoloLens 2 (566 grams/1.25 pounds) with floating lenses which provide a bright, unobstructed field of view complimenting the uniquely wide micro-display projection capacities-ideal for demanding medical applications, industrial environments and consumer use. The first market is for patients with macular degeneration and other low vision conditions.

Ocutrx is the first heads-up AR company to fully integrate eye-tracking and cellular connectivity into its headset design. The Oculenz AR Wear features eye-tracking cameras and IR illumination mounted in a streamlined nose bridge which provides clear line-of-sight to the eye without obstructing the user's field of view. This centralized component design makes the Oculenz easily adapted to different augmented reality applications.

"We are pleased to work with Karten Design) on the all-new Oculenz AR glasses with onboard eye-tracking. This new cellular-connected AR Wear design isn't just a step forward for Ocutrx, but rather for the entire AR Wear industry," said Michael H. Freeman, CEO/CTO at Ocutrx. "For example, a surgeon in the operating room will now benefit from the feather light weight and redesigned head strap that provides comfort for extended periods of use and keeps the headset secure as the physician leans forward during surgery for 3D visualization. Additionally, the intuitive flip up display provides protection for industrial wear applications during nonuse."

The Oculenz AR glasses will be of particular value for patients living with age-related macular degeneration (AMD). The eyeglass inspired design helps to relieve the stigma common with worn medical products and a tinted upper lens helps to visually obscure the SLAM sensors and 4K cameras embedded in the glasses. The headset is supported from the front and rear of the skull, providing comfort for extended periods of use. Additionally, the glasses are designed with pinch adjustment functionality on the rear head pad to allow for easy and intuitive resizing.

"At Karten Design, we create extraordinary experiences in healthcare by understanding the needs of consumers, patients, caregivers and clinical professionals," said Stuart Karten, President/Founder of Karten Design. "We wanted the Oculenz design to inspire patients on an emotional level to enable better health outcomes. We worked to transform Ocutrx's technology into a more appealing product that enables people to manage their low vision effectively while leveraging the technology and core design for applications in multiple industries."

Jordan Boss, the chief product engineer for Ocutrx who worked closely with the Karten Design team to build the exacting design, said, "As a millennial, I see how the AR fourth screen will soon become as ubiquitous to our generation as the smartphone was to the last. With cellular and WiFi connectivity and this easy-to-wear and use design, Oculenz will become the "smart-phone" of the future-and replace smart-phones like they replaced corded home phones, car phones and flip phones."

MWC Barcelona (formerly Mobile World Congress) brings together the latest innovations and leading-edge technology from more than 2,400 leading companies, with a highly-rated conference program assembling today's visionaries to explore the hottest topics influencing the industry.

About Ocutrx

With corporate headquarters in Irvine, California, and a research and development lab in the US Midwest, Ocutrx is a new breed of AR manufacturing company focusing on the best connected lightest weight AR headset housing the largest field-of-vision in the market. At a time when worldwide applications for easy-to-wear and easy-to-use AR solutions are being touted as the "next big thing after smartphones," Ocutrx is creating impactful, revolutionary AR wear for mass use. To learn more about Ocutrx and its ground-breaking technology, please visit the company website at http://www.oculenz.com/ .



Media Contact:

Dave Feistel

Bastion Elevate

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/ed135b8b-39f5-4e4c-8029-8021b639adaa

http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/6bf53fcf-4432-4a18-b810-766de1d93d1f

http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/862a52cf-5b3f-4567-9692-6d6eac75071d