Vernon, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 26, 2019) - True Leaf Medicine International Ltd. (CSE: MJ) (OTCQX: TRLFF) (FSE: TLA) ("True Leaf" or the "Company"), a leading global cannabis and hemp wellness brand for pets, has announced that it has qualified to trade on the OTCQX Best Market by OTC Markets Group under the ticker symbol TRLFF effective today.

The OTCQX Market is reserved for established U.S. and global companies that meet high financial standards, provide timely news and disclosure to investors, and have a professional third-party sponsor introduction.

"We are excited to upgrade to OTCQX today and increase our exposure amongst U.S. investors," said Darcy Bomford, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of True Leaf. "The capital markets support will drive our continued growth as a global leader in the hot cannabis-for-pets sector."

"We congratulate True Leaf on upgrading from our OTCQB Venture Market to now trade on the OTCQX Best Market," said Jason Paltrowitz, Director of OTC Markets Group International Ltd. and EVP of Corporate Services at OTC Markets Group. "As the first Canadian issuer to complete a Reg A+ offering of $10 million, trading on OTCQX will enable True Leaf to further expand its shareholder base and visibility."

The OTCQX Market provides added service, value and convenience to U.S. investors, brokers and institutions seeking to trade TRLFF.

U.S. investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the company on www.otcmarkets.com.

About True Leaf

True Leaf is a leading global cannabis and hemp wellness brand for pets. Inspired by the unconditional love our pets give us every day, we return that love through our wellness pet products which help maintain and protect the natural vitality of our pet companions. "Return the Love" is the purpose that drives our business and is at the heart of our values to bring happiness to pets and their owners.

www.trueleaf.com

