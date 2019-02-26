White Cement Market is Projected to Rise at 2.8% CAGR by 2022, Owing to Increasing Construction Activities in Emerging Economies: Radiant Insights, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The global white cement market is projected to rise at a higher CAGR of 2.8% by 2022. White cement concrete is an essential part of any structural design and construction application; for instance, bridges, high-rise buildings, and parking areas. White cement is used for its high performance and consistency in color and strength. It is used in precast concrete, masonry industries, and surface coatings. With the technological and manufacturing innovation, the feasibility of white cement simplifies the architectural concrete designs. The white cement market is driven by rise in construction activities and demand for white Portland cement. The market receives an overwhelming response due to the rise in construction volume and presence of target markets. In addition, rise in commercial construction is gaining an upper traction, which, in turn, drives the market growth. Flexibility in Government norms in developed countries also triggers the effective use of white cement for construction of commercial spaces during the forecast period.

End-user segmentation for white cement market includes industrial, residential and commercial. Commercial segment is likely to gain a prominent position due to approval for commercial projects and instant funding. By type, the white cement market includes white masonry cement and white Portland cement. Geographical segmentation for white cement market includes North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa. Asia-Pacific regions have witnessed a surge in market growth due to rise in rate of construction units and manufacturer's access to a large consumer market. North American and European markets are likely to gain a strong position due to pipelined projects and availability of funding for construction projects. Middle East and African markets are expected to gain a significant position due to presence of raw materials and manufacturing setups.

The key players in the white cement include Cimsa Cimento Sanayi Ve Ticaret AS, Cemex SAB de CV, Cementos Molins SA, Aditya Birla Management Corporation Pvt Ltd, Cementir Holding SpA, Jk Cement, Federal White Cement and Ras Al-Khaimah Company. The report segments the market and forecasts its size, by volume and value, on the basis of application (construction decoration, pre-case concrete elements, floorings, adhesive, etc.), and by geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, MEA and South America). The report covers forecast and analysis for the white cement market on a global and regional level. The study provides historic data of 2012-2016 along with a forecast from 2017 to 2022 based on both output/volume and revenue. The study then describes the drivers and restraints for the white cement market along with the impact they have on the demand over the forecast period. Additionally, the report includes the study of opportunities available in the white cement market on a global level.

The report has been prepared based on the synthesis, analysis, and interpretation of information about the global white cement market collected from specialized sources. The competitive landscape section of the report provides a clear insight into the market share analysis of key industry players. Company overview, financial overview, product portfolio, new project launched, recent development analysis are the parameters included in the profile. Demand for this market rises from the construction decoration, pre-case concrete elements, floorings, adhesive, and other applications. All the segments have been analyzed based on present and future trends and the market is estimated from 2017 to 2022. Relevantly, the report and company profiles specify the key drivers that are impacting the demand in global white cement market

- Key Applications:

o Construction Decoration

o Pre-case Concrete Elements

o Floorings

o Adhesive

- Key Regions:

oNorth America

oEurope

oAsia Pacific

oMiddle East and Africa

oSouth America

- Key Vendors:

oAdity Birla

o Cementir

o Cemex

o J.K. Cement

o LafargeHolcim

oRas Al Khaimah

o Sabanci Holding

o SOTACIB

- Key Questions Answered in this Report:

o What will the market size be in 2022?

o What are the key factors driving the global white cement market?

o What are the challenges to market growth?

o Who are the key players in the white cement market?

o What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key players?

