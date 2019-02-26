

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - AutoZone Inc. (AZO) announced earnings for its second quarter that increased from the same period last year.



The company's earnings totaled $294.64 million, or $11.49 per share. This compares with $289.53 million, or $10.38 per share, in last year's second quarter.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 1.7% to $2.45 billion from $2.41 billion last year.



AutoZone Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $294.64 Mln. vs. $289.53 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $11.49 vs. $10.38 last year. -Revenue (Q2): $2.45 Bln vs. $2.41 Bln last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX