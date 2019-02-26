Cellebrite Sees Continued Growth With Strong Results For 2018

PETAH TIKVA, Israel, February 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

A significant increase in bookings and revenue in 2018 confirm the company's position as the leading provider of Digital Intelligence solutions across the globe.

Cellebrite, the leading provider of digital intelligence solutions, today announced another record year for bookings and revenue. In the fourth quarter, bookings grew 13.5% and revenue increased 11% year on year. Bookings for 2018 grew 33% percent, while annual revenue grew by 35%, with a year on year improvement in EBIT of 25%, compared to the company's performance in 2017.

These results reflect key business transactions in the law enforcement, military and intelligence sectors in all major global markets.

Highlights for 2018 include:

Significant sales growth in international business particularly in LATAM and EMEA

Enrichment of our portfolio of products with an emphasis on innovation, delivering increased capabilities in digital forensics, and accelerating time to evidence across a wider range of leading IOS and Android devices and Cloud applications

Greater adoption of our analytics product line, more than doubling the number of customers using these solutions

Offloading non-core business with the sale of Mobilogy

The opening of a new CAS lab in Australia , with more planned in other territories in 2019.

"2018 was yet another record year, delivering major progress in the execution of our long-term strategy, becoming a one stop shop offering within the Digital Intelligence space," said Yossi Carmil, Global Co-CEO. "We enter 2019 with great optimism and continued enthusiasm around our portfolio of solutions and offerings."

For more information about Cellebrite, please visit the Company's website, http://www.cellebrite.com

