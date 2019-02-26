Capital for Colleagues plc - Result of AGM

Capital for Colleagues plc / EPIC: CFCP / Market: NEX / Sector: Investment

26 February 2019

CAPITAL FOR COLLEAGUES PLC

('Capital for Colleagues' or the 'Company')

RESULT OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

Capital for Colleagues, the investment vehicle focused on opportunities in the Employee Owned Business ('EOB') sector, is pleased to announce that that all the resolutions were duly passed at the Annual General Meeting of the Company held today.

The change of Board responsibilities, whereby John Eckersley will become a non-executive Director of the Company and Alistair Currie will take John Eckersley's place as Chief Executive of the Company, will take place on 1 April 2019, not 26 February 2019 as announced earlier today.

Commenting on his change in role, John Eckersley said, "Having worked closely with Alistair and the rest of the Board for a number of years I'm confident that this change will allow a smooth transition and 'business as usual' for the Company. As a significant investor in Capital for Colleagues and a continuing director of the Company I will retain a keen interest and involvement in ensuring that it maximises its current and future opportunities."

The Directors of the Company are responsible for the contents of this announcement.

