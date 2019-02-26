On November 22, 2018, Nasdaq Stockholm AB decided that the shares in A1M Pharma AB were to receive observation status with reference to material adverse uncertainty in respect of the company's financial position. Today, on February 26, 2019, A1M Pharma AB published a press release with information that the company had raised working capital through a rights issue of new shares. With reference to the above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB has decided that the observation status for the shares in A1M Pharma AB (A1M, ISIN code SE0009973357, order book ID 93181) shall be removed with immediate effect. For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Tobias Ställborn, telephone + 46 8 405 60 00.