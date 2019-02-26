With Tech Improvements and More Simplicity, Snupit is Set to Enjoy Greater Success in 2019

A more user-friendly Snupit improves quality of life and drives success for people and businesses

PIETERMARITZBURG, SOUTH AFRICA / ACCESSWIRE / February 26, 2019 / Avinash Samlall, Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder of Snupit, an online marketplace based in South Africa, is pleased to announce the launch of numerous technology improvements that will improve the online service platform.

As Mr. Samlall noted, in a span of seven years, Snupit has become South Africa's leading online marketplace. Connecting the country's best professionals to locals, Snupit enters 2019 with even more to offer its users, including a number of improvements in their technology.

For instance, he explained, a wizard-style questions and answer section has been implemented. This simplifies the way users post requests for quotes. The improved simplicity and better user experience is expected to increase user retention and drive growth of the user base.

Commenting on the continued success of Snupit, Mr. Samlall said: 'We consider Snupit to be a personal assistant that helps people find the best professional for a project within minutes. And vice versa for pros and businesses, getting them more jobs in less time. Naturally, we want to make that personal assistant to be as smart and efficient as possible.'

Mr. Samlall also remarked, 'At Snupit, we're here to help you kick off the new year right. We understand that it's not easy to run a small business, and we're always making improvements to help you grow your business quickly on Snupit.'

For the Pros, he noted, Snupit is a quality lead generation system. For users, it is an efficient way to hire the best person for the job. For both types of users, Mr. Samlall said, Snupit's utility translates into a better quality of life. Overall, the online platform contributes positively to the country's economy.

'All these are important metrics for success and they paint a win-win picture for Snupit and all those who use it. Especially considering the small businesses are the backbone of any economy,' he said.

With each passing year, governments and corporations are judged to a great extent by their performance related to creating jobs and improving the economy. As 2019 kicks off, Snupit is both proud and optimistic about the role it has played and will continue to play in this respect. Snupit connects over 2 million users to 350,000 pros. The company is determined to increase these numbers in 2019 and beyond, while improving the quality of life for the people behind the numbers.

About Snupit:

Founded in 2012, Snupit makes it easier for millions of customers to use technology to find and hire trusted small businesses across the country. Snupit is one of the largest local services companies in South Africa offering over 600 categories ranging from handymen, to wedding caterers to maths tutors. The service was created by Snupit's founder after he couldn't find a particular service online after searching for several days. Today, Snupit has 2 million monthly users and has 350,000 local professionals and businesses listed. For more information, visit www.snupit.co.za/.

