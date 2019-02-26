Companies extend services beyond North America to implement cloud-based digital banking platform for clients globally

Accenture (NYSE: ACN) and nCino have expanded the geographic scope of their alliance to help financial institutions in Asia-Pacific and EMEA (Europe, Middle East and Africa) implement and adopt nCino's cloud-based digital banking solution, enabling them to accelerate their digital transformations while streamlining their various business lines, minimizing risk and increasing profitability.

The two companies have been working together since 2014 to implement the nCino Bank Operating System and redesign critical internal processes at large financial institutions in the U.S. and Canada. Building on numerous client projects withfinancial institutions such as Santander Bank and SunTrust, and in response to strong market demand, Accenture and nCino have expanded their alliance capabilities to additional markets, with active engagements already underway in markets including U.K., Ireland, Australia and New Zealand.

nCino in which Accenture Ventures holds a minority investment and Accenture will help financial institutions in these markets replace their disparate legacy systems and manual functions with nCino's Bank Operating System an end-to-end banking platform that combines customer relationship management, loan origination, customer onboarding and deposit account opening, workflow, enterprise content management, and instant reporting capabilities into a single cloud-based solution. nCino's Bank Operating System, built on the Salesforce platform, spans several lines of business, including commercial, retail, treasury and small business.

"We have drawn on our experience in the U.S. and global network of more than 7,600 professionals focused on Salesforce projects to create a set of nCino-specific accelerators and tools to simplify complex implementations and bring speed and clarity to the delivery of the nCino Bank Operating System globally," said Jared Rorrer, a managing director in Accenture's Banking practice. "As the demand for the cloud has increased dramatically in financial services, moving into additional markets with nCino is a natural extension of our strategic relationship. We're deeply vested in the success of this platform and remain committed to ensuring that our clients get the most of their implementation."

With nearly 250 customers across multiple countries, nCino enables financial institutions of any asset size to operate more efficiently, while also delivering greater wallet share and exceeding customer expectations. Through the expanded alliance, nCino will be able to tap into the unmatched reach and scale of Accenture's global delivery capabilities, including more than 350 dedicated nCino-implementation specialists across nine countries.

"Financial institutions that choose the nCino Bank Operating System are able to respond more nimbly to shifts in regulations and customer needs because of the platform's inherent flexibility," said Pullen Daniel, managing director international at nCino. "Accenture has a proven track record of helping financial institutions optimize their processes, customer relationships and digital banking opportunities in the cloud. We're excited to grow our alliance with Accenture and bring true digital transformation to financial institutions worldwide."

About Accenture

Accenture is a leading global professional services company, providing a broad range of services and solutions in strategy, consulting, digital, technology and operations. Combining unmatched experience and specialized skills across more than 40 industries and all business functions underpinned by the world's largest delivery network Accenture works at the intersection of business and technology to help clients improve their performance and create sustainable value for their stakeholders. With 469,000 people serving clients in more than 120 countries, Accenture drives innovation to improve the way the world works and lives. Visit us at www.accenture.com.

About nCino

nCino is the worldwide leader in cloud banking. With its Bank Operating System, built on the Salesforce platform, financial institutions can deliver the speed and digital experience that customers expect, backed by the quality and transparency that bankers need. Follow @nCino or visit www.ncino.com.

