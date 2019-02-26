Enterprises Benefit from Automated Network Operations, Multi-Vendor Support, and Lower Costs

Apstra addresses customers' application, hybrid cloud, and data center automation needs with the deployment of Intent-Based Data Center Automation to achieve higher reliability, vendor choice, and reduced costs.

"Today we announce the continued expansion of Apstra Intent-Based Data Center Automation across multiple industries and Fortune 500 companies," said Michael Wood, CMO and VP Product, of Apstra. "Enterprises require powerful, agile, and reliable automation to simplify the operations of private, multi-cloud, and multi-vendor data centers using software-first principles that enable networking and operations teams to increase efficiency and meet the demand for business and digital transformation."

Intent-Based Data Center Automation Enterprise Case Studies:

Automation Addresses Data Center Networking Skills Shortage

A mid-size financial services organization reduced operating costs and was able to leverage advanced automation technologies to manage day 0 through day 2 operations. This Enterprise conducts high-volume processing, transactional security and analytics, and has a large number of distributed endpoints. The data center networking team was tasked with increasing the reliability of services, simplifying data center network implementations, and automating operations. By implementing Apstra, the team is able to focus on ensuring that the infrastructure enables the required services. As a result, they significantly improved their end user experience and maximized profit. Read more here.

Manufacturing Enterprise Significantly Reduces Costs and Supports IoT with Innovative Storage-as-a-Service

A large multinational manufacturer orchestrated cost effective scale out and fully automated commodity infrastructure with a major reduction in CapEx and OpEx. Previously this company struggled with managing a complicated system made of different components and networking elements. They were looking for new options in the market to leverage their hardware and implement open source device operating systems. Their main objective was to be able to make their storage applications as consumable as possible by merging storage and networking capabilities into a single consumable service. All while looking to digitally transform their processes to scale and support IoT applications and slash their costs. By implementing Apstra Intent-Based Data Center Automation, this organization simplified the on-boarding of its storage and packaged the networking and storage as one system. The networking team gained reliable support for storage and IoT initiatives and they reduced CapEx and OpEx costs multiple fold. To read about their challenges click here.

Energy Company Accelerates Azure Stack Connectivity through Network Automation

A large multinational energy enterprise and Fortune 500 business with operations in 170+ countries was in need of a data center refresh with the goal of achieving application reliability. As is typical with Fortune 500 organizations, over the last 30 years this corporation has been dependent on and locked in to a single vendor. As a result, the data center infrastructure team fell behind and was unable to deliver on business transformation needs, while their costs spiraled out of control. As a result, outside the purview of the infrastructure team, application teams started moving their workloads to the public cloud. Potential security vulnerabilities and escalating costs ensued. The organization mandated that the infrastructure team to take back control to ensure regulatory, compliance, security, and cost policies were met. The infrastructure team changed their approach to reduce vendor lock-in and move to a more heterogeneous, multi-vendor, agile environment. Consequently, the team delivered on the requirements of the applications team and was able to deploy a private cloud environment. Implementing Apstra enabled them to take a software-first approach and address their hardware vendor management issues, enabling them to meet compliance requirements across both on-premises and the cloud environments. Read about the transformation here.

Large Web Services Company Simplifies Network Design, Build and Operation Process

A multi-service web, advertisement, e-commerce and mobile payment provider operating a multi-vendor production data center network deployed Apstra to help operate and manage, with limited human resources, a large fabric network comprising hundreds of racks and thousands of nodes. Offering a wide range of services to its end-users required a network infrastructure that is able to handle their exponentially growing data traffic. While they initially planned to build automation themselves, they changed their mind after trialing Apstra Intent-Based Data Center Automation they realized that they could leverage Apstra as the automation platform while applying their talented team's skills to extend, accelerate, and focus on their competitively differentiated services. The engineering team reported improvements in agility which have been game changing tasks that took them two weeks in the past now only take them two hours a 99% improvement. Read more about the business impacts here.

Large Fortune 500 Services Company Deploys Apstra for Cost Effective Cloud Services

This Large Fortune 500 business achieves greater agility and application reliability with Intent-Based Data Center Automation. The mission was to implement a customized, secure, on-premises cloud environment to support critical internal and external customer workloads and applications. A turnkey platform was required to host diverse workloads, such as Internet of Things (IoT), Smart Cities, and cyber security threat profiling. Deploying Apstra Intent-Based Data Center Automation enabled this business to onboard workloads as easy as with public clouds, with lower TCO and better IT productivity. Apstra gave the networking, operations, and cloud teams a risk-free approach to implement a cloud software stack and white box hardware. Ultimately, this business benefited from greatly enhanced agility, reliability and reduced costs. Click here to read more about the challenges they faced.

