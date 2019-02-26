Blue Prism and PwC Formalize Strategic Global Collaboration to Deliver Intelligent Automation Solutions

Helping Enterprise Clients Drive Innovation and Digitally Transform ServicesWith Robotic Process Automation (RPA)

LONDON and AUSTIN, Texas, Feb. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Building on existing customer demand and market momentum, PwC one of the world's largest professional services firm and Blue Prism (AIM: PRSM), a leader in Robotic Process Automation software (RPA), today formally announced their collaboration agreement to bring intelligent automation solutions and services to enterprise customers. The announcement gives PwC the ability to sell Blue Prism's connected-RPA software, globally alongside implementation services enabling clients to digitize their operation using PwC's world class business understanding, technology innovation and human centered approach.

Over the past 24 months, PwC has been building out its RPA expertise and has become one of the market's leading Blue Prism delivery partners, achieving global certification for delivery capabilities and becoming a certified training partner. PwC's commitment to working with Blue Prism, spans across all industry sectors and provides enterprises with unprecedented capacity to automate and scale mission-critical work processes. In addition, Blue Prism's digital workforce enables PwC to leverage a wide variety of Artificial Intelligence (AI), Machine Learning (ML), analytics, Optical Character Recognition (OCR) and other capabilities. Together both organizations are working with leading Fortune 500 companies to help drive innovation and improve overall operational agility.

"Delivering the full value of RPA and Intelligent Automation requires far more than a simple focus on the technology. By combining these technologies with business understanding and human insight we can enable radical improvements in business performance," says Jon Andrews, Technology & Investment Executive Board member, PwC UK. "Blue Prism's technology is key to how we help our clients solve their most complex business problems and succeed in becoming more competitive and responsive to customer demands. Our collaboration will focus on helping organizations across the globe looking to drive digital transformation."

"PwC is incredibly well-aligned with our vision for what a digital workforce can deliver," says Jon Theuerkauf, Chief Customer Advocate for Blue Prism. "They've built a well-deserved reputation as a market leader in helping customers adopt and drive value from our technology on a global basis as well as applying Blue Prism. Our technology along with PwC's expertise will be a powerful combination and a catalyst for disruptive change in customer innovation."

About PwC

PwC helps organizations and individuals create the value they're looking for. We're a network of firms in 157 countries with more than 250,000 people who are committed to delivering quality in assurance, tax and advisory services. Find out more and tell us what matters to you by visiting us at www.pwc.com.

About Blue Prism

In this digital era where start-ups are constantly disrupting markets, only the most agile and innovative enterprises survive and thrive. At Blue Prism, we pioneered Robotic Process Automation (RPA), emerging as the trusted and secure intelligent automation choice for the Fortune 500 and public-sector market. Now we bring you connected-RPA supported by the Digital Exchange (DX) app store-marrying internal entrepreneurship with the power of crowdsourced innovation.

Blue Prism's connected-RPA can automate and perform mission critical processes, allowing your people the freedom to focus on more creative, meaningful work. More than 1,000 global customers leverage Blue Prism's digital workforce, empowering their people to automate billions of transactions while returning hundreds of millions of hours of work back to the business. Visit www.blueprism.com to learn more about Blue Prism (AIM: PRSM).

