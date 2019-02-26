

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Cheniere Energy Inc. (LNG) announced earnings for fourth quarter that fell from last year.



The company's earnings came in at $67 million, or $0.26 per share. This compares with $127 million, or $0.54 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 36.0% to $2.38 billion from $1.75 billion last year.



Cheniere Energy Inc. earnings at a glance:



