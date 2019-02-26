MYM Announces Continued Organizational Restructuring and Key Leadership Changes

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- MYM Nutraceuticals Inc., (CSE: MYM.CN) (CSE: MYM) (OTCBB: MYMMF) ("MYM" or "The Company") is pleased to announce additional organizational restructuring and key leadership changes.

"Today's announcement marks the continuation of our 2019 strategic plan that includes new leadership and focused direction for MYM," said Howard Steinberg, CEO of MYM. "Our restructured operational leadership team represents a significant step toward strength and stability for the Company. It will greatly enhance our ability to be successful in our goal of global expansion and creating shareholder value."

Elizabeth S Liu QC will assume the role of Executive Vice-President and Chief Legal Officer. In addition to overseeing the company's legal matters, Ms. Liu will provide the company with a broad range of strategic and risk management advice. Ms. Liu has acted for both early stage and established companies and has served as the chief operating officer for a number of them including some in the natural health products industry. Ms. Liu was appointed Queen's Counsel in 2016.

Robin Linden's role is expanded to that of Executive Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer. Mr. Linden will lead the marketing and communications team as well as provide direction for the overall strategy of the company. In addition to the branding and sales of a variety of cannabis-based products, Mr. Linden contributes over two decades of leadership and management experience in the alcoholic beverage, luxury retail and luxury hotel sectors.

Mark Forster once again becomes the company's Chief Financial Officer, taking over for former CFO, Craig Lennox. Mr. Forster has 30 years of experience in financial and management accounting in the banking, manufacturing, oil and gas, and mining industries. His prior CFO experience includes Oracle Energy Corp. and Teletouch Services Inc. He is a Chartered Public Accountant (CPA, CGA) registered in British Columbia.

Paul Cheetham will oversee MYM's global operations as the company's newly appointed Chief Operating Officer. Mr. Cheetham will lead the daily operations of the global MYM team and be responsible for the alignment and prioritization of the company investments and ensuring operational excellence across the organization. A Harvard Business School alumnus, Mr. Cheetham has extensive experience leading teams across the finance, marketing and communications, and technology industries

Tibor Antal has been named to the newly created position of Vice President of Business Development. Mr. Antal will develop new business opportunities to help establish MYM Nutraceuticals as a global leader in the cannabis space. Mr. Antal has over 30 years-experience creating partnerships, alliances and building brands around the globe.

Billy Casselman will assume the role of Vice President, Commercial Sales & Investor Relations. Mr. Casselman will be responsible for the development and execution of MYM's medical and recreational brands across various sales channels. Billy Casselman has 20 years of sales and marketing experience within regulated consumer packaged goods for National wine and spirit agencies.

About MYM NutraceuticalsInc.

MYM Nutraceuticals Inc. is an innovative company focused on the global growth of Cannabis and hemp. To ensure a strong presence and growth potential within the industry, MYM is actively looking to acquire complementary businesses and assets in the technology, nutraceuticals and CBD sectors. MYM shares trade in Canada, Germany and the USA under the following symbols: (CSE:MYM) (OTC:MYMMF) (FRA:0MY) (DEU:0MY) (MUN:0MY) (STU:0MY).

