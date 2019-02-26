Application Virtualization Market Worth $4.4 Billion by 2023 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

CHICAGO, Feb. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a new market research report "Application Virtualization Market by Component (Solutions and Services), Deployment Model, Organization Size, Vertical (BFSI, Healthcare, Government and Defense, Education, Construction, and IT and Telecom), and Region - Global Forecast to 2023", published by MarketsandMarkets, the Application Virtualization Market size is expected to grow from USD 2.2 billion in 2018 to USD 4.4 billion by 2023, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 14.0% during the forecast period. Providing solutions for lengthy application installation process with improved security and simplifying the overall application life cycle are the major growth factors for the Application Virtualization Market.

Browse in-depth TOC on "Application Virtualization Market"

55 - Tables

36 - Figures

120 - Pages

Inquiry Before Buying:

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Enquiry_Before_BuyingNew.asp?id=263424909

Providing solutions for a lengthy installation process with improved security to drive the overall Application Virtualization Market.

With application virtualization, applications are made readily available without going through a lengthy installation process. Users would need to install an app only once on a central server rather than on multiple desktops. This also enables users to access apps through a non-Windows computer. This ability lets administrators to offer users a seamless experience with improved security. For instance, in case of device theft, sensitive information would not be exposed or compromised because data is hosted in the centralized data center rather than residing on client devices where Information Technology (IT) providers can control and centrally manage the data.

Agentless solution segment to grow at a higher CAGR to provide a clientless platform between virtual applications and the operating system

In the agentless solution segment, the application virtualization solution is offered as a standalone executable solution with embedded virtual operating system from multiple locations, such as USB drive, local drive, or network drive. It encapsulates applications from the operating system and eliminates all the badly operating applications. Moreover, it provides a clientless platform by creating a transparent bridge between virtual applications and the operating system. The benefits of using an agentless solution include ease of use, mobility, and operational uniformity.

APAC to dominate the global Application Virtualization Market during the forecast period

Asia Pacific (APAC) is expected to experience extensive growth opportunities during the forecast period. Rapid advancements in telecom infrastructure, cloud computing, and Internet of things (IoT) have led to many organizations moving their focus toward providing good end-user experience for their web and mobile applications. APAC is anticipated to witness the rapid adoption of application virtualization solutions. The Application Virtualization Market growth in this region is characterized by the rapid adoption of Virtual Desktop Infrastructure (VDI) and application virtualization solutions, such as agent-based solutions, in large IT enterprises.

Get 10% Free Customization on this Report:

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestCustomizationNew.asp?id=263424909

The major vendors in the global Application Virtualization Market includes Microsoft (US), Symantec (US), VMware (US), Citrix Systems(US), Red Hat (US), Oracle (US), Google (US), Dell (US), Micro Focus (UK), Parallels International (US), Systancia (France), Accops (India), NComputing (South Korea), Sangfor Technologies (China), and NextAxiom Technology (US).

Browse Adjacent Markets: Data Center and Networking Market Research Reports & Consulting

About MarketsandMarkets

MarketsandMarkets provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies' revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets for their painpoints around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model - GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets's flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "Knowledge Store" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.

Contact:

Mr. Shelly Singh

MarketsandMarkets INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com

Research Insight: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/application-virtualization-market.asp

Visit Our Website: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com