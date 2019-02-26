The U.S. wafer maker and the Korean module manufacturer expect to ramp the Malaysian factory no later than September. The fab is next to Hanwha's existing cell and module facilities and 1366 Technologies plans to produce its Direct Wafers on a gigawatt scale for less than $0.20 per piece.U.S. based wafer maker 1366 Technologies and Hanwha Q Cells' Malaysian unit have announced construction of their wafer manufacturing facility in Cyberjaya, in the Sepang district of Selangor, is close to completion. The Direct Wafer Factory, the U.S. company said, was built near Hanwha's existing cell and module ...

