

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Macy's Inc. (M) revealed a profit for fourth quarter that fell from last year.



The company's profit came in at $0.74 billion, or $2.37 per share. This compares with $1.35 billion, or $4.38 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Excluding items, Macy's Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $850 million or $2.73 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 2.4% to $8.46 billion from $8.67 billion last year.



Macy's Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $850 Mln. vs. $876 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $2.73 vs. $2.85 last year. -Revenue (Q4): $8.46 Bln vs. $8.67 Bln last year.



