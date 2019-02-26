SK Telecom Wins Global Mobile Awards 2019

- The company's 'AI-based Media Recommendation Technology' selected as the winner of the 'Best Mobile Video Content Service' category at this year's Global Mobile Awards

- "SK Telecom will continue to strengthen its competitiveness in media platforms through further enhancement of AI-based video search technologies."

SEOUL, South Korea, Feb. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- SK Telecom (NYSE:SKM) today announced that the company won the 'Best Mobile Video Content Service' category of the GSMA Global Mobile Awards (GLOMO Awards) 2019, held as part of 2019 MWC Barcelona.

Organized by GSMA, which represents the interests of mobile operators globally, the GLOMO Awards recognize and celebrate all contributions made to the evolving and developing mobile industry. The Awards are judged by independent industry experts, analysts, academic and journalists, and the winners are announced on-site throughout the MWC exhibition.

The 'Best Mobile Video Content Service' category is presented to the most compelling mobile video service and technology.

In February 2018, SK Telecom and its internet service subsidiary SK Broadband collaboratively commercialized the keyword-based recommendation technology and applied it to Btv (IPTV service) and oksusu (mobile OTT service). This technology enables users to navigate through video contents based on keywords extracted from texts such as synopses, reviews and comments.

Moreover, since developing its 'AI-based Media Recommendation Technology' in September 2018, the two companies have been actively applying the technology to both Btv and oksusu.

AI-based Media Recommendation Technology features an video analysis-based scene search, which enables users to select specific scenes from a movie, and a personalized content recommendation engine that suggests video contents based on the users' preference.

With AI-based Media Recommendation Technology, users can select specific scenes in a movie by the actors that appear or by a specific action that is taking place, and view an optimal list of contents based on viewing history.

"SK Telecom has taken video analysis-based scene search and personalized content recommendation to the next level through the application of deep learning technologies," said Jeon Jin-soo, Vice President and Head of Media Labs of SK Telecom. "We will continue to make efforts to bring innovative changes to customers' media-watching experience by applying the AI-based media technologies to broader areas of our media business."

