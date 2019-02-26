The "Europe Smart Home Security Safety Systems Market by Component, Product, Service, Application, and Country 2014-2025: Growth Opportunity and Business Strategy" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Europe smart home security systems market reached $2.31 billion in 2018 owing to a growing adoption of various types of smart security and safety devices in households.

Highlighted with 27 tables and 39 figures, this report is based on a comprehensive research of Europe smart home security safety systems market by analyzing the entire regional market and all its sub-segments through extensively detailed classifications.

Profound analysis and assessment are generated from premium primary and secondary information sources with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. The report provides historical market data for 2014-2017, revenue estimates for 2018, and forecasts from 2019 till 2025.

In-depth qualitative analyses include identification and investigation of the following aspects:

Market Structure

Growth Drivers

Restraints and Challenges

Emerging Product Trends Market Opportunities

Porter's Five Forces

The trend and outlook of Europe market is forecast in optimistic, balanced, and conservative view. The balanced (most likely) projection is used to quantify Europe smart home security safety systems market in every aspect of the classification from perspectives of Component, Product, Service, Application, and Country.

Based on component, the Europe market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue included for 2014-2025 (historical and forecast) for each section:

Hardware

Software

Service

On basis of product, the Europe market is analyzed on the following segments with annual revenue in 2014-2025 provided for each segment:

All-in-one Security Systems

Speakers and Hubs

Video Surveillance Systems

Alarm Systems

Locks and Access Controls

On basis of service, the Europe market is analyzed on the following segments with annual revenue in 2014-2025 provided for each segment:

Professionally Installed Systems

Self-installed Systems

On basis of application, the Europe market is analyzed on the following segments with annual revenue in 2014-2025 provided for each segment:

Independent Homes

Apartments and Condominiums

Geographically, the following national markets are fully investigated:

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Rest of Europe

For each of the aforementioned countries, detailed analysis and data for annual revenue are available for 2014-2025. The breakdown of all key national markets by Product, Service, and Application over the forecast years are also included.

The report also covers current competitive scenario and the predicted manufacture trend; and profiles key vendors including market leaders and important emerging players.

Specifically, potential risks associated with investing in Europe smart home security safety systems market are assayed quantitatively and qualitatively through the Risk Assessment System. According to the risk analysis and evaluation, Critical Success Factors (CSFs) are generated as a guidance to help investors stockholders identify emerging opportunities, manage and minimize the risks, develop appropriate business models, and make wise strategies and decisions.

Key Players

ADT

Alphabet

Amazon

Apple

Comcast

FrontPoint Security Solutions

Hangzhou Hikvision Digital Technology

Honeywell International Inc.

LiveWatch Security

NETGEAR

Ring

Robert Bosch GmbH

Samsung Electronics

SimpliSafe

SkyBell Technologies

Vivint Smart Home

Topics Covered

1 Introduction

1.1 Industry Definition and Research Scope

1.2 Research Methodology

1.3 Executive Summary

2 Market Overview and Qualitative Analysis

2.1 Market Size and Forecast

2.2 Major Growth Drivers

2.3 Market Restraints and Challenges

2.4 Emerging Opportunities and Market Trends

2.5 Porter's Fiver Forces Analysis

3 Segmentation of Europe Market by Component

3.1 Market Overview by Component

3.2 Europe Hardware Market for Smart Home Security Safety Systems 2014-2025

3.3 Europe Software Market for Smart Home Security Safety Systems 2014-2025

3.4 Europe Service Market for Smart Home Security Safety Systems 2014-2025

4 Segmentation of Europe Market by Product

4.1 Market Overview by Product

4.2 Europe Market of Smart All-in-one Security Systems 2014-2025

4.3 Europe Market of Speakers and Hubs in Smart Home Security Safety Systems 2014-2025

4.4 Europe Market of Smart Home Video Surveillance Systems 2014-2025

4.4 Europe Market of Smart Home Alarm Systems 2014-2025

4.5 Europe Market of Smart Home Locks and Access Controls 2014-2025

5 Segmentation of Europe Market by Service

5.1 Market Overview by Service

5.2 Europe Market of Professionally Installed Smart Home Security Safety Systems 2014-2025

5.3 Europe Market of Self-Installed Smart Home Security Safety Systems 2014-2025

6 Segmentation of Europe Market by Application

6.1 Market Overview by Application

6.2 Europe Smart Home Security Safety Systems Market for Independent Homes 2014-2025

6.3 Europe Smart Home Security Safety Systems Market for Apartments and Condominiums 2014-2025

7 European Market 2014-2025 by Country

7.1 Overview of European Market

7.2 Germany

7.3 UK

7.4 France

7.5 Russia

7.6 Italy

7.7 Rest of European Market

8 Competitive Landscape

8.1 Overview of Key Vendors

8.2 Company Profiles

9 Investing in Europe Market: Risk Assessment and Management

9.1 Risk Evaluation of Europe Market

9.2 Critical Success Factors (CSFs)

