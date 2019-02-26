Initial Installation at St. Mary's High School - Savings of over 40%

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 26, 2019) - Smartcool Systems Inc. (TSXV: SSC) (OTC Pink: SSCFF) (FSE: R3W) are pleased to announce that Smartcool's wholly owned subsidiary, Total Energy Concepts Inc. is installing a full suite of energy efficiency technologies at St. Mary's Central High School in Bismarck, North Dakota. These include Smartcool's proprietary technology, LED lighting, Voltage Conditioning and other optimization technologies.

The installation is anticipated to reduce the monthly electrical costs and associated maintenance expenses by over 40%, amounting to a reduction of approximately over $3,000 per month. TEC has installed in a number of schools and churches over the last 5 years and with the cost of power continuing to rise, it is becoming a more compelling reason for these institutions to consider efficiency measures.

Paul Deichert, TEC Regional Sales Director said "This installation is a significant first step for the Light of Christ (LOC) Schools, in reducing energy costs and improving their carbon foot print. With completion of this installation, other similar institutions should follow St. Mary's lead in adopting these technologies for similar results. Interest in this type of program has been growing and I believe we will be installing at numerous additional locations. This is truly a win-win scenario as operating expenses that are saved can be used for other beneficial projects. I look forward to working with the LOC to reduce their costs and environmental impact."

John Richter, Project and Facilities Manager for the LOC commented "we've been looking for a way to trim our operating costs. TEC approached us with a wholistic program of energy reduction which will also impact us with maintenance reductions. Their track record in other projects gave us the confidence to move forward with TEC. In addition, the financing that has been provided for the project allows us to see immediate financial benefit as the reduction in monthly costs exceeds the lease expense of the project. In this way we had no major capital commitment. Operating costs saved due to this installation can then be deployed to benefit our students."

About Light of Christ Catholic Schools

A system of 5 schools in Bismarck, ND, was formed by five Bismarck Parish Pastors in July 2012 in order to share resources, centralize enrollment, and become better stewards of its limited financial resources. Through improved communications, marketing and community awareness of its schools, LOC has grown by 31% in seven years.

LOC is the largest Catholic School System and non-public system in the State. It currently has a student population of over 1,340 students.

About Smartcool

Smartcool Systems Inc. provides cutting edge energy efficient and energy cost reduction solutions for businesses around the world. The ECO3, ESM and ECOHome are Smartcool's unique retrofit technologies that reduce the energy consumption of compressors in air conditioning, refrigeration and heat pump systems by up to 40%.

Total Energy Concepts (TEC), a wholly owned subsidiary of Smartcool, is a national leader in Power Protection, Energy Management, Power Quality, Facility Grounding, and Lighting Solutions that help companies improve their bottom line by reducing expenses that drastically cut into company profits. TEC focuses on a holistic approach to energy efficiency with proprietary technologies for power factor correction and third party technologies including LED, voltage conditioning and intelligent motor controls.

For further information

Investor inquiries

Legal Notice Regarding Forward Looking Statements

