

HELSINKI (dpa-AFX) - Finland's retail sales remained stable in January, flash data from Statistics Finland showed on Tuesday.



On a seasonally and working-day adjusted basis, the turnover of retail sales remained unchanged in January compared to a year ago.



The volume of retail sales, which excludes the effect of price changes, fell 1.3 percent annually in January.



In December, the turnover of retail sales grew 0.3 percent from a year ago, while the volume decreased 0.1 percent.



Turnover in the daily consumer goods trade decreased 0.3 percent and the sales volume fell 2.7 percent. Daily consumer goods accounted for 49.8 percent of retail trade turnover in 2016.



The statistical office is set to release the detail data on trade sales on March 13.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX