Joe Letz (ex-Combichrist) to Round out Aesthetic Perfection Line Up, and Announces New Bands' Collaborations with Members of RAMMSTEIN and BLACK VEIL BRIDES

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / February 26, 2019 / Joe Letz, drumming extraordinaire, is excited to announce that he is the newest member of Aesthetic Perfection. With 13 years of experience with Combichrist, Joe brings extensive knowledge and experience to merge with his new band.

Joe comments: "I've known aesthetic perfection as touring mates and Daniel Graves as a close friend for the better part of 10 years now. We have honeymooned in the past when I filled in for a show here or there, which is when I became captivated by Daniel's contagious and forward-thinking approach to the electronic music scene. His pop implementation towards something which is generally bland and stereotypically dark is something that has particularly caught my attention and engulfed me. To say that I am excited to be involved with something so innovative, and with people who are so focused and driven is an understatement."

"I'm honored to be on board for the imminent release and extensive touring for such a groundbreaking record. We just had Richard Kruspe of Rammstein and Emigrate in the studio recording some guitar tracks for the first single, as well as Jinxx from Black Veil Brides who played on a few songs as well. We are currently in the middle of filming several music videos and preparing for an extensive tour. Can't wait to party with everyone all around the globe!"

Aesthetic Perfection will be releasing their new album and kicking off their "Into the Black" tour in April on U.K soil.

About Joe Letz

Joe Letz is an American drummer from New York City that is best known for his work with Combichrist. Joe also works as the Director of Artist Relations and Development at Tattoodo, a site and app for the tattoo community that aims to help artists manage their portfolios and effectively link them publicly to new clients.

