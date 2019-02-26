Under Team Unity administration there is a stronger relationship between the two islands. Commination between the Federal government on the island of St Kitts and the Nevis Island Administration is now significantly better, according to the Premier the Honourable Mark Brantley, who was speaking at the Community Consultations meeting at the St Paul's Anglican Church Hall in Nevis early in February.

"The relationship between St Kitts and Nevis has never been better. It is the best that it has been in the history of this country…and as someone who has been in the middle of it, both from the Nevis end as Premier and sitting in the Federal Cabinet, I can tell you that there has been a genuine effort to meet the needs of all the people of the country and to provide in a way that all the people of the country can benefit," Brantley said.

Prime Minister Dr Timothy Harris backed up Brantley's sentiments fully. "It took a change, a new Team Unity administration with a new philosophy, with a new vision of empowerment across the divide to bring Nevis into a genuine federal relationship," said Harris.

Enhanced unity in the twin island nation empowers greater economic progress and provides for a more stable environment, making the dual-island nation a more attractive county for foreign investment. This is of particular interest for Citizenship by Investment (CBI) investors, for whom government stability is a key priority when choosing a CBI Programme, and who therefore may be further attracted to the St Kitts and Nevis' Programme.

The St Kitts and Nevis CBI Programme grants entrepreneurs and their families second citizenship in return for an investment to a national development fund, the Sustainable Growth Fund. The Programme prides itself on operating at an industry-recognised 'Platinum Standard' and accompanies decades of experience in second citizenship. Established since 1984, St Kitts and Nevis has the longest-running CBI programme in the world and has pioneered many of the best practices applied by countries today. For example, the Programme recently became the first Caribbean CBI jurisdiction to operate a digital fingerprinting system.

International legal advisory CS Global Partners is government-mandated to promote St Kitts and Nevis' Citizenship by Investment Programme.

