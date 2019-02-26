Partnership to Provide Secure Partition to Separate Business Data on Personal Devices; Assures Compliance with Mobility Requirements of NIST SP 800-171

SyncDog Inc., the leading Independent Software Vendor (ISV) for next generation mobile security and data loss prevention, today announced a partnership with FullScope IT, a leading provider of IT support and consulting, to enable secure and productive mobile workforces within highly regulated industries. FullScope IT will integrate SyncDog's SaaS platform, Secure.Systems, into their security service offerings in order to provide clients with a data loss prevention (DLP) application workspace that will protect and secure their mobile workforce.

In order to accommodate the more than 70 percent of professionals globally who work remote at least one day a week, highly regulated industries are seeking new technology that will enable employees to remain productive by having secure access to sensitive data outside of their organization's protected network. Similarly, employees within these industries need a secure mobile experience that is as good as the experience they have while working in the office on their desktop or laptop.

Additionally, the majority of companies in the United States and Europe are required to comply with at least one IT security regulation. These include regulations that govern the management of personal data, healthcare data, financial records, payment card data, and more, which forces companies to exert strong control over how data is transferred, accessed, and maintained throughout its lifespan. For example, adhering to the mobility requirements of NIST SP 800-171 requires organizations to enforce multi-factor authentication and other means of security to ensure their data is protected in transit and at rest. As these regulations evolve, the traditional utilization of Mobile Device Management (MDM) policies can no longer provide the security that organizations require.

"Our work with FullScope IT will provide their customers with the ability to remove the technological struggle of having to choose between increased security and increased productivity," said SyncDog CRO, Brian Egenrieder. "In this day and age, highly regulated industries need to rely on mobile devices to keep their business moving forward. SyncDog's Secure.Systems 256-bit encryption, combined with multi-factor authentication makes BYOD a realistic solution by offering the ability to keep sensitive data secure while meeting all IT security regulations."

"Mobility enables collaboration in real time while outside of the office, but at the cost of escalated risk to sensitive and controlled information," said President and CEO of FullScope IT, Ryan Rosencranz. "SyncDog provides our customers with a proactive layer of security, allowing them to securely collaborate in the field from a highly-functional mobile container."

With built in NIST SP 800-171 compliance, Secure.Systems will be integral to FullScope IT's customers. The platform is a containerized application suite that companies can deploy over the cloud, on-premise, or a combination of both, to employee's devices to ensure security and convenience for remote workers. Secure.Systems creates a seamless and highly secure partition on any iOS or Android device, completely separating business data and applications from intrusion and misuse. Employees, contractors, and third-party workers within government, legal, healthcare, and other verticals can use SyncDog's Secure.Systems platform to securely access Controlled Unclassified Information (CUI) data from any device. Secure.Systems FIPS validated cryptography is a missing piece in many BYOD solutions, and a specific control requirement of the NIST SP 800-171 that until recently many contractors have put off or ignored.

This week, SyncDog is exhibiting at Mobile World Congress Barcelona, the largest mobile event in the world, bringing together the latest innovations and leading-edge technology from more than 2,400 leading companies. SyncDog will be demoing their Secure.Systems platform during the conference until Thursday, February 26 at Hall 7 Stand 7N61. For more information, visit our website https://www.syncdog.com/mobile-world-congress-feb-25-28/.

About SyncDog Inc.

SyncDog is the leading ISV for building mobile frameworks that extend app functionality to devices while securing corporate and Government networks from mobile-endpoint threat. SyncDog's flagship solution, Secure.Systems, delivers a rich and unimpeded mobile experience for employees working remotely, and supports a multitude of enterprise productivity apps within a NIST-certified (FIPS 140-2 cert. #2687), workspace. Secure.Systems is ideal for organizations that want to deliver a rich mobile app experience across BYOD, CYOD (choose your own device), or other endpoint device policy. Secure.Systems is a natural complement to security and compliance auditing initiatives to satisfy the mandates of HIPAA, GDPR, PCI DSS, GLBA, FISMA, and other laws/standards for data security.

Secure.Systems can be deployed as managed service from https://secure.systems or as an on- premise solution. Additionally, Secure.Systems can be found on the Microsoft Azure and MobileIron marketplace exchanges, as well as on the App Store (iOS) and Google Play Store (Android).

For more information about SyncDog, please visit https://syncdog.com.

About FullScope IT

Headquartered in Annapolis, Maryland, with offices in Plano, Texas and Stafford, Virginia, FullScope IT provides managed IT support to clients in diverse industries across the country following a Managed Service Provider (MSP) model. FullScope IT is a winner of the prestigious Channel Futures MSP 501 award (top 500 MSPs worldwide) and a partner in The 20. With our flat monthly fee, you can forget about hourly rates, labor billing, fees for drive time, hidden charges, and unpredictable monthly bills. Instead, focus on your business. Visit us online at www.FullScopeIT.com and connect with us on Facebook and LinkedIn.

