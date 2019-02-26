Cost-effective application delivery networking to address burgeoning market in region

Array Networks Inc. today announced a partnership with REAL security, Inc., an information security distribution and engineering company headquartered in Maribor-Slovenia. REAL security is the leading value-added distributor in the Southeastern European region and specializes in integrated security and system solutions. Array's APV Series application delivery controllers and other products provide REAL security with simple yet powerful and scalable solutions to meet the needs of its growing customer base.

"Our mission is to offer our customers new solutions and to offer optimal consulting that is adapted for our clients' needs," said Daniel Bednjicki, product manager for REAL security. "Array's product lines offer innovative solutions that can be customized in myriad configurations to meet business-critical application delivery requirements as well as to address the constantly changing network threat landscape."

REAL security, founded in 2002, serves eight countries in its region including Slovenia, Serbia, and Croatia. The company hosts the region's annual RISK conference, the largest IT security conference in the Adriatic region, and issues Infomagazine, a specialized publication providing executives and IT specialists with the latest news, case studies and more. REAL security also delivers value with a dedicated training center, original video, written and social content production, targeted marketing campaigns and more.

REAL security's initial focus will be Array's APV Series application delivery controllers, for which the company has a backlog of demand. Array's ADCs provide integrated local and global server load balancing as well as link load balancing to ensure high resiliency for business-critical applications. Array's solutions also include enterprise-class SSL VPNs and the innovative AVX Series network functions platforms, which provide the agility of virtualization with the performance of dedicated appliances for Array and third-party networking and security functions such as ADC, SSL VPN, next-gen firewalls, WAFs and other solutions.

"Value-added resellers throughout the world are looking for new and fresh solutions that are high quality and cost-effective to meet the needs of their customers," said Rodolf Schmit, director of European sales for Array Networks. "Through our award-winning and enterprise-class application delivery controllers, network functions platforms and SSL VPNs, REAL security and other VARs can gain a competitive edge in their respective markets."

About REAL security

REAL security d.o.o. is a value-add distribution and engineering company specialized in information security. It is focused on the needs of business users in demand of comprehensive, reliable and proven solutions. REAL security's experts provide quality consultancy, design, construction and maintenance of complex computer networks and sophisticated software solutions. For more information, please visit: www.real-sec.com.

About Array Networks

Array Networks solves performance and complexity challenges for businesses moving toward virtualized networking, security and application delivery. Headquartered in Silicon Valley, Array addresses the growing market demand for Network Functions Virtualization (NFV), cloud computing, and software-centric networking. Proven at more than 5,000 worldwide customer deployments, Array is recognized by leading analysts, enterprises, service providers and partners for pioneering next-generation technology that delivers agility at scale. To learn more, visit: www.arraynetworks.com.

