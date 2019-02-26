SK Telecom and Comcast Spectacor Forge Strategic Partnership for Cooperation in Esports Business

- The two companies plan to promote the establishment of a global esports joint venture to develop global market opportunities together

- The companies will promote joint management of global esports teams and co-development of esports content

SEOUL, South Korea, Feb. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- SK Telecom (NYSE:SKM) and Comcast Spectacor today announced that they signed a strategic partnership agreement to cooperate in the esports business, including the establishment of a global esports joint venture. The agreement signing ceremony was held on February 24 with the attendance of Park Jung-ho, CEO and President of SK Telecom, and Tucker Roberts, the president of Spectacor Gaming division of Comcast Spectacor, at MWC 2019 being held in Barcelona, Spain.

Comcast Spectacor is a professional sports and live entertainment company that owns and operates Philadelphia Fusion, one of the esports teams in the Overwatch League. It has proven its extensive knowhow by leading the team to the Grand Finals. In addition, Comcast Spectacor operates the Wells Fargo Center arena as well as many professional sports teams including Philadelphia Flyers, a professional ice hockey team playing in the National Hockey League, and Philadelphia Wings, a National Lacrosse League team.

Moreover, Comcast Spectacor is 100 percent owned subsidiary of Comcast Corporation, a global media and technology leader with over 54 million subscribers across the world.

Under the agreement, SK Telecom and Comcast Spectacor will promote the establishment of a joint venture company to engage in joint business activities, such as joint operation of global esports teams and development of esports content.

SK Telecom operates 'SK Telecom T1,' a professional Korean League of Legends (LoL) team that has won the World Championship three times. With star players like Lee Sang-hyeok, known by his in-game name "Faker," SK Telecom T1 is very popular among global eSports fans.

The global esports market is a blue ocean, expanding by 30-40 percent annually. The United States and Korea rank as the No. 1 and third largest global esports markets, respectively, in this fast-growing space.

SK Telecom expects the partnership to serve as an opportunity for the two companies to not only cooperate in esports but also become long-term growth partners in areas including media and content by leveraging their respective strength.

"This agreement marks a significant step for Comcast Spectacor's esports business as we expand globally and join forces with the most successful League of Legends team in history," said Tucker Roberts. "We're excited to form a premier esports organization with SK Telecom and grow our businesses in new directions."

"We are delighted to announce the strategic partnership with Comcast Spectacor. We at SK Telecom feel that esports is becoming increasingly more popular, especially among the young generation. We have thus founded T1 in 2004 and made the number one team in Korea," said Park Jung-Ho. "Together with Comcast Spectacor, we hope to become the global number one team."

About Comcast Spectacor

Comcast Spectacor is a professional sports and live entertainment company that is part of Comcast Corporation, a global media and technology leader that operates Comcast Cable, NBCUniversal and Sky. Headquartered in Philadelphia, Comcast Spectacor owns and operates the Wells Fargo Center arena and complex, as well as a portfolio of professional sports teams that includes the National Hockey League's Philadelphia Flyers, the Overwatch League's Philadelphia Fusion, the National Lacrosse League's Philadelphia Wings and the Maine Mariners of the ECHL. Comcast Spectacor also holds strategic interest in several partner companies spanning the sports and entertainment landscape, including Spectra, Learfield IMG College, Xfinity Live! Philadelphia and N3rd Street Gamers. Visit us at ComcastSpectacor.com for more information.

About SK Telecom

SK Telecom is the largest mobile operator in Korea with nearly 50 percent of the market share. As the pioneer of all generations of mobile networks, the company has launched the fifth generation (5G) network on December 1, 2018. The company is not only leading innovations in the field of mobile network, but is also creating unprecedented value in areas such as media, security and commerce. In the Fourth Industrial Revolution, SK Telecom will inspire the world, building a future beyond expectations.

