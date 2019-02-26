Dolphin Entertainment: Dolphin Toasts 42West for 'A Great Night' at the Oscars

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / February 26, 2019 / Dolphin Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ: DLPN), a leading independent entertainment marketing and premium content production company, today congratulated its subsidiary the entertainment PR powerhouse 42West on having what Dolphin CEO Bill O'Dowd called "an unequivocally great night" at this weekend's 91st annual Academy Awards. In all, 42West was involved in various capacities with some 16 films that earned a total of 47 Oscar nominations and Sunday night took home eight Academy Awards.

"Once again, 42West has demonstrated why the biggest names in entertainment consistently turn to it for communications strategy and public-relations support," said O'Dowd. "We couldn't be prouder to have them as part of the Dolphin family."

About Dolphin Entertainment, Inc.

Dolphin Entertainment is a leading independent entertainment marketing and premium content development company. Through our subsidiaries 42West and The Door, we provide expert strategic marketing and publicity services to many of the top brands, both individual and corporate, in the entertainment and hospitality industries. The Door and 42West are both recognized global leaders in PR services for their respective industries. Dolphin's recent acquisition of Viewpoint Creative adds full-service creative branding and production capabilities to our marketing group. Dolphin's legacy content production business, founded by Emmy-nominated CEO Bill O'Dowd, has produced multiple feature films and award-winning digital series.

