Temple Bar Investment Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)
PR Newswire
London, February 26
|The company announces the following unaudited data
|as at 25 February 2019 - Using BID Valuations
|NAV per ord share (excl income) with debt at par value
|1310.50
|p
|NAV per ord share (excl income) with debt at market value*
|1301.04
|p
|NAV per ord share (incl income) with debt at par value
|1339.23
|p
|NAV per ord share (incl income) with debt at market value*
|1329.77
|p
|*based on the mid market value of the debenture debt at valuation point,
|source: Interactive Data
|For more information please visit our website at
|www.templebarinvestments.co.uk/