REdirect Consulting Announces International Expansion

NEW YORK, Feb. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- REdirect Consulting announced plans for international expansion after 20 years of success within the US real estate software consulting space. As a provider of highly specialized implementation, analysis, and support, REdirect has become a trailblazer for unbiased software selection and customized solutions.

New hire and long-time real estate tech expert Rob Crichlow will lead the charge for REdirect's global service offerings as Managing Director, International. Crichlow oversaw product development at a leading real estate software provider and was responsible for taking that company to the global market. "The passionate, service-oriented culture at REdirect, in combination with the enthusiasm of the team and strong principle leadership is exactly what I was looking for in a new home," said Crichlow. With 20+ years' experience developing relationships and an understanding of the needs of the international marketplace, Crichlow's approach considers local accounting and reporting standards, legal relationships, and culture as essential factors for good client relationships.

REdirect Principal, Josh Malinoff is eager to see clients benefit through this expansion: "We are thrilled to have Rob onboard to lead our international expansion. Our unique advocate-style approach coupled with Rob's experience introducing innovative real estate technology products and services means our new clients have the chance to jump far ahead of the curve as they upgrade and enhance their systems. What has made REdirect a premier provider of business and technical consulting is our team's expertise and culture. We're committed to bringing that same creative, collaborative thinking around the globe to provide clients the specialized services they need to help improve their business."

REdirect anticipates continued investment within the international real estate market and is poised to provide world-class service in MRI, Yardi, and leading regional software applications. REdirect expects to have local consultants available in several cities throughout Europe and Asia-Pacific by the end of 2019. REdirect's goal for the expansion is to maximize clients' technological investments to further propel industry growth.

About REdirect Consulting:

Celebrating 20 years in business, REdirect Consulting is a leader within the real estate tech services space. Offering implementations, business consulting, and support, REdirect is home to some of the most skilled and experienced functional MRI and Yardi consultants in the world. With a client-driven culture and a pulse point on industry trends, REdirect is leading the charge on investment management software support and robotic process automation for real estate. To learn more visit https://www.redirectconsulting.com