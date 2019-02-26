MEGA's new Brazil office supports the company's continuing international expansion

MEGA International has just announced the opening of a subsidiary in São Paulo, Brazil for better customer service in the region. This ninth subsidiary is another step in MEGA's continuing global expansion and will reinforce its presence in South America.

With an office in Mexico City, MEGA has worked with Latin American customers for over 10 years, especially in Mexico, Colombia, Central America, Chile and Brazil. "Our customer base in the region has grown substantially and shows no sign of slowing down," explained Lucio de Risi, CEO of MEGA. "In order to meet this increasing demand, we've opened an office in Brazil to serve the market locally and directly."

MEGA is currently developing enterprise architecture and governance, risk, and compliance (GRC) projects in multinationals and Brazilian groups. Sébastien Rey, Vice President and Managing Director of MEGA's Mexico and Latin America Operations, has been named to establish and direct MEGA's new Brazil subsidiary. Previously, Rey served as MEGA's group general counsel. Rey holds a Master's degree in business and taxation from the National Conservatory of Arts and Trades of Paris, and another Master's degree in business law from the University of Versailles.

"This is a thrilling time to be part of MEGA's growth as we're witnessing an increase in organizations leveraging business process analysis, enterprise architecture and risk management solutions to meet new business demands and embrace transformation initiatives," comments Rey.

About MEGA

