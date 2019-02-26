Just 14 months after its re-launch, SilverSingles, the leading online dating platform for the 50+ demographic in Spark Networks' portfolio, has exceeded 50,000 monthly paying members globally. The milestone marks SilverSingles' growing importance for Spark Networks SE

It's a bet that's paid off; following the merger that created Spark Networks SE, the online dating company re-launched SilverSingles by leveraging the existing technology platform that powers its hugely successful flagship brand, EliteSingles.

The rapidly expanding membership base proves there are significant gains to be made in the 50+ online dating segment. The growth comes at a time when online dating acceptance is at an all-time high for this demographic. The brand has resonated particularly well with older singles in the US and Canada, where the young at heart feel empowered to live their best lives. CEO of Spark Networks SE, Jeronimo Folgueira, explains: "As people enter the best half of their life, they know what they want, and aren't afraid to go out and get it. SilverSingles provides them with a high-quality platform to connect with like-minded individuals.''

Jeronimo says of exceeding the 50,000 subscriber milestone: ''We are very proud of what SilverSingles has achieved as a brand in such a short amount of time. The success of SilverSingles is not only great news for our business, but also represents an outstanding new opportunity for singles on their quest to find a compatible partner. It's a win-win for Spark Networks, for our shareholders, for our members, and ultimately, for love.''

Listed on the NYSE American exchange under the ticker symbol "LOV", Spark Networks SE is a leading global dating company that specializes in premium brands designed for singles seeking serious relationships. The company's portfolio of online dating brands includes EliteSinglesJdateChristian MingleeDarlingJSwipeSilverSinglesAttractive WorldAdventist and LDS Singles, amongst others. Formed in 2017 through the merger of Affinitas GmbH (founded in 2008) and Spark Networks Inc. (founded in 1997), the company has a presence in 29 countries worldwide and supports 15 languages.

SilverSingles Dating for the young at heart

SilverSingles is an online community for singles aged 50 and above, where users are empowered to celebrate their newfound freedom. From companionship to dating, this premium site is filled with singles who feel in the prime of their lives, seeking affection and happiness again. Relaunched in 2017 with a new look and a matchmaking system based on an assessment of both personality and interests, SilverSingles' mission is to bring together like-minded singles who share similar experiences in a safe and fun environment. Thousands of 50+ singles have joined the site with hopes of meeting and connecting with other men and women in their "silver" years!

