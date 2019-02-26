Food Processing Suppliers Association: NürnbergMesse Joins PROCESS EXPO 2019

MCLEAN, VA / ACCESSWIRE / February 26, 2019 / The Food Processing Suppliers Association (FPSA) today announced it has finalized an agreement with NürnbergMesse to build and promote a Beverage Zone at this year's PROCESS EXPO, the leading global food and beverage equipment and technology trade show, taking place October 8-11 at Chicago's McCormick Place. As a part of this agreement, NürnbergMesse will market booth space in this zone to suppliers to the beverage industry and promote PROCESS EXPO attendance to this vital segment of the industry.

'Our relationship with NürnbergMesse goes back several years and we're excited about their return and what they can bring to PROCESS EXPO,' said Jarrod McCarroll, Chairman of the Food Processing Suppliers Association (FPSA) and President of Weber, Inc. 'PROCESS EXPO's strength is in the fact that it provides manufacturing solutions across the horizontal spectrum of the food and beverage industry. Having NürnbergMesse's Beverage Zone, along with our other international partners, further strengthens this, providing even more value for the attendee.'

'NürnbergMesse is happy to have a continued partnership with the Food Processing Suppliers Association. We value what this partnership brings to the food and beverage industry and the global significance PROCESS EXPO has as an industry-leading event,' said Bill Ingwersen, Managing Director of NürnbergMesse North America.

The Beverage Zone will be an integral part of the PROCESS EXPO trade show, incorporating manufacturing solutions, exhibits, education and expertise for beverage manufacturers alongside the myriad solutions for food industry professionals. PROCESS EXPO attendees will have full access to all Beverage Zone exhibits throughout the show.

The Food Processing Suppliers Association (FPSA) is a global trade association serving suppliers in the food and beverage industries. The Association's programs and services support member's success by providing assistance in marketing their products and services, overall improvement in key business practices and many opportunities to network among industry colleagues. Programs and services to achieve these objectives include PROCESS EXPO (industry leading trade show), electronic media marketing, education, market intelligence, research, and advocation of critical industry issues such as food safety, sanitary design of equipment, and global trade.

FPSA members are organized in vertical industry councils which focus on specific needs and concerns that are unique to each industry sector. FPSA councils currently represent the Bakery, Beverage, Dairy, Pet Food, Prepared Foods and Meat sectors.

NürnbergMesse is one of the 15 largest exhibition companies in the world. Its portfolio covers around 120 national and international trade fairs, exhibitions and congresses at the Nuremberg location and throughout the world. Every year, about 35,000 exhibitors and up to 1.5 million visitors participate in the own, partner and guest events staged by the NürnbergMesse Group, which is present with subsidiary companies in China, North America, Brazil, Italy and India.

