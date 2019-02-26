The "Biosimilar Market in Europe: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2019-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The biosimilar market in Europe reached a value of US$ 2,934.6 Million in 2018. The market is further projected to reach a value of US$ 11,663.1 Million by 2024, growing at a CAGR of 24.9% during 2019-2024.

The European biosimilar market represents the most mature in the world and continues to rally momentum. This market is expected to grow robustly in the next five years, as a number blockbuster biologics are scheduled to lose patent protection in Europe.

Market Drivers

Biosimilars are less expensive than their branded counterparts as they do not require extensive research and testing which saves both money and time; thereby lowering the costs. Moreover, they also have short marketing times as launching a biosimilar does not require extensive marketing as the safety and efficacy profile of their branded counterparts have already been established.

Several blockbuster biologics are expected to lose their patent protection over the next 5 to 10 years. This expiration of patents and other intellectual property rights is expected to create huge opportunities for biosimilar manufacturers.

The European population is ageing with around one fifth of the total EU population above 65 years of age. There has resulted in a significant increase in the burden of lifestyle diseases in the region. The prevalence of diseases such as diabetes, autoimmune diseases, oncology, etc. has been increasing rapidly in Europe. This is also expected to propel the market growth during the next few years.

As a result of rising healthcare costs, governments across a number of European countries have formulated policies incentivising physicians, pharmacists and patients in favour of biosimilars over branded biologics.

Market Summary

Country-wise, the market has been segmented into Italy, Germany, United Kingdom, France, Spain and Others. In 2018, Italy represented the largest market for biosimilars in Europe.

The report has analysed the market on the basis of molecule. In 2018, Infliximab dominated the market, accounting for the highest sales. Other major molecules include Insulin Glargine, Epoetin Alfa, Etanercept, Filgrastim, Somatropin, Rituximab, Follitropin Alfa, etc.

The report has also analysed the market on the basis of indication. Autoimmune diseases represented the biggest indication for biosimilars in 2018. Other major indications include oncology, autoimmune diseases, blood disorders, growth deficiency, diabetes, etc.

On the basis of manufacturing type, the report has segmented the market into in-house manufacturing and contract manufacturing. In 2018, in-house manufacturing accounted for a higher share.

Topics Covered

1 Preface

2 Scope and Methodology

2.1 Objectives of the Study

2.2 Stakeholders

2.3 Data Sources

2.4 Market Estimation

2.5 Forecasting Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Europe Biosimilars Market Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 WHO and EMA Terminology on Biosimilars

4.3 Biosimilars and Generics

4.4 Biosimilars and Branded Biological Products

5 Europe Biosimilars Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Historical and Current Market Trends

5.3 Market Breakup by Country

5.4 Market Breakup by Molecule

5.5 Market Breakup by Indication

5.6 Market Breakup by Manufacturing Type

5.7 Patent Landscape

5.8 Market Forecast

6 Market Breakup by Country

6.1 Italy

6.2 Germany

6.3 France

6.4 United Kingdom

6.5 Spain

6.6 Rest of Europe

7 Market Breakup by Molecule

7.1 Infliximab

7.2 Insulin Glargine

7.3 Epoetin Alfa

7.4 Etanercept

7.5 Filgrastim

7.6 Somatropin

7.7 Rituximab

7.8 Follitropin Alfa

8 Market Breakup by Manufacturing Type

8.1 In-house Manufacturing

8.2 Contract Manufacturing

9 Market Breakup by Indication

9.1 Auto-Immune Diseases

9.2 Blood Disorder

9.3 Diabetes

9.4 Oncology

9.5 Growth Deficiency

9.6 Female Infertility

10 European Biosimilar Market: SWOT Analysis

10.1 Overview

10.2 Strengths

10.3 Weaknesses

10.4 Opportunities

10.5 Threats

11 European Biosimilar Market: Value Chain Analysis

11.1 Characterizing the Existing Innovator Drug

11.2 Research and Development

11.3 Product Development

11.4 Final Product Formulation

11.5 Marketing and Distribution

12 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

12.1 Overview

12.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

12.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

12.4 Degree of Competition

12.5 Threat of New Entrants

12.6 Threat of Substitutes

13 Price Analysis

13.1 Key Price Indicators

13.2 Price Trends

14 Requirements for Setting Up a Generic Drug Manufacturing Plant

14.1 Manufacturing Process

14.2 Raw Material Requirements

14.3 Raw Material Pictures

14.4 Land and Construction Requirements

14.5 Machinery and Infrastructure Requirements

14.6 Machinery Pictures

14.7 Plant Layout

14.8 Packaging Requirements

14.9 Utility Requirements

14.10 Manpower Requirements

15 Competitive Landscape

15.1 Market Structure

15.2 Key Players

15.3 Profiles of Key Players

Novartis

Pfizer

Teva

Ratiopharm

Celltrion

Merck Sharp Dohme

Samsung Bioepis

Eli Lilly

Accord Healthcare Ltd.

Mylan

Boehringer Ingelheim

Hexal AG

Apotex

Stada Arzneimittel AG

Amgen

