The biosimilar market in Europe reached a value of US$ 2,934.6 Million in 2018. The market is further projected to reach a value of US$ 11,663.1 Million by 2024, growing at a CAGR of 24.9% during 2019-2024.
The European biosimilar market represents the most mature in the world and continues to rally momentum. This market is expected to grow robustly in the next five years, as a number blockbuster biologics are scheduled to lose patent protection in Europe.
Market Drivers
Biosimilars are less expensive than their branded counterparts as they do not require extensive research and testing which saves both money and time; thereby lowering the costs. Moreover, they also have short marketing times as launching a biosimilar does not require extensive marketing as the safety and efficacy profile of their branded counterparts have already been established.
Several blockbuster biologics are expected to lose their patent protection over the next 5 to 10 years. This expiration of patents and other intellectual property rights is expected to create huge opportunities for biosimilar manufacturers.
The European population is ageing with around one fifth of the total EU population above 65 years of age. There has resulted in a significant increase in the burden of lifestyle diseases in the region. The prevalence of diseases such as diabetes, autoimmune diseases, oncology, etc. has been increasing rapidly in Europe. This is also expected to propel the market growth during the next few years.
As a result of rising healthcare costs, governments across a number of European countries have formulated policies incentivising physicians, pharmacists and patients in favour of biosimilars over branded biologics.
Market Summary
Country-wise, the market has been segmented into Italy, Germany, United Kingdom, France, Spain and Others. In 2018, Italy represented the largest market for biosimilars in Europe.
The report has analysed the market on the basis of molecule. In 2018, Infliximab dominated the market, accounting for the highest sales. Other major molecules include Insulin Glargine, Epoetin Alfa, Etanercept, Filgrastim, Somatropin, Rituximab, Follitropin Alfa, etc.
The report has also analysed the market on the basis of indication. Autoimmune diseases represented the biggest indication for biosimilars in 2018. Other major indications include oncology, autoimmune diseases, blood disorders, growth deficiency, diabetes, etc.
On the basis of manufacturing type, the report has segmented the market into in-house manufacturing and contract manufacturing. In 2018, in-house manufacturing accounted for a higher share.
Topics Covered
1 Preface
2 Scope and Methodology
2.1 Objectives of the Study
2.2 Stakeholders
2.3 Data Sources
2.4 Market Estimation
2.5 Forecasting Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Europe Biosimilars Market Introduction
4.1 Overview
4.2 WHO and EMA Terminology on Biosimilars
4.3 Biosimilars and Generics
4.4 Biosimilars and Branded Biological Products
5 Europe Biosimilars Market
5.1 Market Overview
5.2 Historical and Current Market Trends
5.3 Market Breakup by Country
5.4 Market Breakup by Molecule
5.5 Market Breakup by Indication
5.6 Market Breakup by Manufacturing Type
5.7 Patent Landscape
5.8 Market Forecast
6 Market Breakup by Country
6.1 Italy
6.2 Germany
6.3 France
6.4 United Kingdom
6.5 Spain
6.6 Rest of Europe
7 Market Breakup by Molecule
7.1 Infliximab
7.2 Insulin Glargine
7.3 Epoetin Alfa
7.4 Etanercept
7.5 Filgrastim
7.6 Somatropin
7.7 Rituximab
7.8 Follitropin Alfa
8 Market Breakup by Manufacturing Type
8.1 In-house Manufacturing
8.2 Contract Manufacturing
9 Market Breakup by Indication
9.1 Auto-Immune Diseases
9.2 Blood Disorder
9.3 Diabetes
9.4 Oncology
9.5 Growth Deficiency
9.6 Female Infertility
10 European Biosimilar Market: SWOT Analysis
10.1 Overview
10.2 Strengths
10.3 Weaknesses
10.4 Opportunities
10.5 Threats
11 European Biosimilar Market: Value Chain Analysis
11.1 Characterizing the Existing Innovator Drug
11.2 Research and Development
11.3 Product Development
11.4 Final Product Formulation
11.5 Marketing and Distribution
12 Porter's Five Forces Analysis
12.1 Overview
12.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers
12.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
12.4 Degree of Competition
12.5 Threat of New Entrants
12.6 Threat of Substitutes
13 Price Analysis
13.1 Key Price Indicators
13.2 Price Trends
14 Requirements for Setting Up a Generic Drug Manufacturing Plant
14.1 Manufacturing Process
14.2 Raw Material Requirements
14.3 Raw Material Pictures
14.4 Land and Construction Requirements
14.5 Machinery and Infrastructure Requirements
14.6 Machinery Pictures
14.7 Plant Layout
14.8 Packaging Requirements
14.9 Utility Requirements
14.10 Manpower Requirements
15 Competitive Landscape
15.1 Market Structure
15.2 Key Players
15.3 Profiles of Key Players
- Novartis
- Pfizer
- Teva
- Ratiopharm
- Celltrion
- Merck Sharp Dohme
- Samsung Bioepis
- Eli Lilly
- Accord Healthcare Ltd.
- Mylan
- Boehringer Ingelheim
- Hexal AG
- Apotex
- Stada Arzneimittel AG
- Amgen
