EQS-Announcement Union Medical Healthcare Makes First Foray into The Capital of China? 26/02/2019 / 22:48 UTC+8 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *[FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE] / Union Medical Healthcare Makes First Foray into The Capital of China* (26 February 2019, Hong Kong) *Union Medical Healthcare Limited* ("Union Medical Healthcare" or the "Company", which together with its subsidiaries, is referred to as the "Group", SEHK stock code: 2138), a leading integrated medical group in Hong Kong, is pleased to announce that it has entered into an agreement to acquire a company holding a medical institution practicing license and is principally engaged in the provision of medical aesthetic services in China. Located in Chaoyang District in Beijing, the premises occupies approximately 900 square meters. *Mr. Eddy Tang, Chairman, Executive Director and Chief Executive Officer of Union Medical Healthcare*, said, "The acquisition marks the Group's first foray into the capital of China, Beijing and strides our business expansion in the Greater China. With our current footprint across all first-tier cities in China, riding on the Chinese goverment's policy of fostering coordinated development of the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area, the increase in our brand awareness shall drive medical tourism. The Group will increase its share of Greater China's market for medical and aesthetic services, aspiring to become a leading integrated medical group in the region." -End- *About Union Medical Healthcare Limited* Leveraging its core businesses of preventive and precision medicine, Union Medical Healthcare is committed to developing medical artificial intelligence by integrating its multi-discipline medical services. The move, which is supported by the Group's high-end branding and quality customer services, is aimed at offering customers safe and effective medical services with professionalism. The Group principally engages in the provision of one-stop medical and health care services in Greater China at its 55 clinics and service centres with an aggregate service floor area of more than 275,000 square feet. The Group provides a full range of services and products under its well-known brands, including those of its one-stop aesthetic medical solutions provider DR REBORN which has ranked first in Hong Kong by sales for years, primary care clinics jointly established with Tencent Doctorwork, chiropractic services centre SPINE Central, health management centre re:HEALTH and comprehensive dental centre UMH DENTAL CARE. In addition, the Group has put into operation such businesses as a diagnostic and imaging centre HKAI, an oncology treatment centre reVIVE, a day procedure centre HKMED and a specialty clinic SPECIALISTS CENTRAL. *For further information, please contact: iPR Ogilvy & Mather* Callis Lau / Molisa Lau / Maggie Chui / Francesca Yeung / Chloe Cheung / Vivian Lam Tel: (852) 2136 6952 / 2136 6953 / 2136 8059 / 3920 7639 / 3920 7650 /3920 7647 Email: umh@iprogilvy.com 26/02/2019 Dissemination of an Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Media archive at www.todayir.com

