SpendEdge, a well-known procurement intelligence solution provider, has announced the completion of their latest spend management study for an asset management company.The report provides a comprehensive overview of how companies can maximize their savings by enhancing their spend management skills. It also highlights how developing a better understanding of spend aggregation across categories can help businesses benchmark their contract terms against the best-in-class practices.

With the rising competition, it is becoming crucial for asset management companies to focus on spend analysis and develop basic spend management skills. There is a pressing need to alter their contract terms against the best-in-class practices to maximize overall savings and minimize maverick purchasing. Moreover, they are compelled to rationalize their supplier base, determine price arbitrages, and effectively manage risks to overcome traditional roadblocks and improve their sourcing strategies.

According to the procurement experts at SpendEdge, "Companies must leverage effective spend analysis solutions to minimize maverick purchasing, identify price arbitrages, and maximize their savings."

The Business ProblemThe client is a Fortune 500 asset management company that is well-known for managing mutual funds, pension plans, and other similar services. With the rise in business opportunities, they felt the need to collaborate with procurement and spend management firm that can help them understand more about their spend patterns in terms of suppliers, categories, and others. Also, they wanted to gain full visibility into their processes and analyze the benefits of spend analysis.

The Solution OfferedThe solutions offered by the experts at SpendEdge, helped the client to identify improvement opportunities in contracts. They also obtained detailed insights to analyze the benefits of spend analysis and prioritize value generation opportunities. Furthermore, spend analysis experts constantly tracked indirect and direct spend categories and ensured better spend monitoring for the asset management company. Implementation of such spend management strategies strengthened the client' relationship with suppliers and reduced procurement spend.

SpendEdge's spend management strategy helped the client to:

Formulate a robust spend management process.

Decrease procurement spend by improving strategic sourcing process.

SpendEdge's spend management strategy also offered predictive insights on:

Improving supplier relationships.

Implementing technologies to ensure better spend monitoring.

