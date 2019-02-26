

NEW YORK CITY (dpa-AFX) - JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) said, in its investor day slides, it expects slower industry deposit growth of about 2% on quantitative tightening and higher rates. It expects steady state net interest income for the current cycle to be at or slightly above 2019 levels.



JPMorgan Chase & Co. said it expects to spend much of the windfall from higher interest rates on technology investments and expanding its branch network as the firm laid out its goals for 2019.



The bank's most significant financial targets remained unchanged from last year, including a 17 percent return on tangible equity.



The bank expects net interest income to climb by an additional $2.5 billion in 2019 as the lender benefits from higher rates.



JPMorgan said overall expenses could jump by more than $2 billion to around $66 billion in 2019 as it expands into new states for the first time in more than a decade and constructs a new headquarters in New York. The bank said its technology budget would increase by $600 million to about $11.4 billion.



JPMorgan said it expects net charge-offs to remain relatively flat across most loan products in 2019.



