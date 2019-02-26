

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Consumer confidence in the U.S. rebounded in February following three consecutive monthly decreases, according to a report released by the Conference Board on Tuesday.



The Conference Board said its consumer confidence index jumped to 131.4 in February after falling to 121.7 in January. Economists had expected the index to rise to 125.0.



The bigger than expected rebound by the headline index was partly due to a substantial improvement in consumer expectations, with the expectations index surging up to 103.4 in February from 89.4 in January.



The percentage of consumers expecting business conditions to improve over the next six months increased to 19.7 percent from 16.3 percent, while those expecting business conditions to worsen tumbled 8.9 percent from 13.8 percent.



Consumers' outlook for the labor market was also more favorable, with the percentage expecting more jobs in the months ahead climbing to 18.5 percent from 15.3 percent and those anticipating fewer jobs dropping to 12.2 percent from 16.2 percent.



The report said the present situation index also rose to 173.5 in February from 170.2 in January, as consumers continue to view both business and labor market conditions favorably.



Consumers saying business conditions are 'good' increased to 41.2 percent from 36.4 percent, while the percentage saying business conditions are 'bad' was unchanged at 10.8 percent.



Meanwhile, the assessment of the labor market was mixed, as consumers saying jobs are 'plentiful' edged down to 46.1 percent from 46.7 percent but those claiming jobs are 'hard to get' also slipped to 11.8 percent from 12.6 percent.



'Looking ahead, consumers expect the economy to continue expanding,' said Lynn Franco, Senior Director of Economic Indicators at the Conference Board. 'However, according to The Conference Board's economic forecasts, the pace of expansion is expected to moderate in 2019.'



On Friday, the University of Michigan is scheduled to release its final report on consumer sentiment in the month of February.



The consumer sentiment index for February is expected to be unrevised from the preliminary reading of 95.5, which was up from 91.2 in January.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX