On February 26, 2019, during the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, Spain, GTI Summit, China Mobile "5G Device Forerunner Initiative" joint-launches the first batch of 5G devices. The upstream and downstream enterprises of 5G device industry like China Mobile, Huawei, vivo, OPPO, ZTE, Xiaomi, Samsung, Qualcomm, MediaTek, and Unisoc (Unigroup Spreadtrum RDA) sent representatives to attend the summit.

At the summit, China Mobile "5G Device Forerunner Initiative" formally launched its first batch of 5G devices, including four 5G chipsets and nine 5G devices. The four 5G chipsets are provided by Qualcomm, Huawei, MediaTek, and Unisoc. And the nine 5G devices are released by China Mobile, Huawei, vivo, OPPO, ZTE, Xiaomi and Samsung. Among the launched 5G devices, some devices support both NSA and SA, while some devices' peak throughputs reach 4.67Gbps in Sub6GHz. Our launch today brings together the advanced 5G device achievements within the industry, including the debuts of many products, which are expected to hit the market in the first half of 2019. These products not only achieve the extraordinary connectivity of 5G, but also innovate by pushing the boundary of application scenarios and product forms, such as foldable displays, AI interfaces and multi-scenario convergence, allowing consumers to enjoy unparalleled experiences in the 5G era.

As an important initiator and participant of "5G Device Forerunner Initiative", China Mobile displayed Forerunner One, its first house brand 5G device at the event. Forerunner One is an integrated product with innovative form, it is defined as 5G Smart Hub. The device is equipped with traditional CPE functions and supports WiGig- enhanced connection capability to transform 5G signal to other devices without loss, it provides an innovative connection mode. Forerunner One supports AI voice and contains rich interactive capabilities of Smart Speak. Outfitted with huge-sized battery, Forerunner One is light-weighted, small-size and easy to be held with a hand, it is as portable as Mobile Router.

In February 2018, China Mobile and its global major partners in the mobile device industry jointly set up the "5G Device Forerunner Initiative" at the GTI Summit in Barcelona. It aims to gather the resources of the industry and rapidly promote the development and maturity of the 5G device industry. So far, 36 members have participated in this Initiative, covering the whole industry, such as terminals, chipsets, components and instrumentation.

In the past year, relying on "5G Device Forerunner Initiative", China Mobile has released 5G Device Guideline in Shanghai in June 2018 and 5G Pre-commercial Device Whitepaper in Guangzhou in December 2018. The guideline and whitepaper have taken the lead in clarifying the direction of the industry's R&D. Besides, China Mobile has signed MOU with its partners based on in-depth discussions to focus on short-term products, and make clear plan for medium and long-term development,laying a solid foundation for the launch of the first batch of 5G devices.

In 2019, China Mobile "5G Device Forerunner Initiative" will continuously focus on four key issues of 5G devices, maturity of communication capability, differentiated values, diverse forms and low-cost solutions. It will release a technical whitepaper on 5G commercial devices, carry out joint tests for devices to ensure its commercial quality, and promote the upgrade of consumer experience. By establishing "5G New Frequency Band (2.6GHz) Special Promotion Group" it will discuss technical solutions and launch new integrated RF devices. By inviting partners from vertical industry and Internet applications to jointly research and explore 5G business applications and device forms, it will launch more forms of ambient intelligent devices, and fully explore the value of "5G Device Forerunner Initiative". By carrying out centralized procurement of 5G devices for experiment-oriented and friendly users, it will produce various types and multi-category devices, driving the development of the industry. By the continuous research and development of China Mobile's house brand 5G devices, it will establish an industry benchmarking.

At present, 5G is moving from technical standards to commercial use, the market and industry is looking forward the maturity and stability of 5G devices. 2019 is a key year for the commercialization of 5G devices. Terminal communication capabilities will achieve comprehensive maturity, breakthroughs and innovations will be made in the business application, and product forms will be more diverse. China Mobile will continue to join hands with the "5G Device Forerunner Initiative" partners, take the lead in developing 5G devices, and boost the prosperity of 5G.

