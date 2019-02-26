People Unlimited to Present on Ageless Prosperity

James Strole and Bernadeane of People Unlimited, Inc. have dedicated their lives to building a community for ageless prosperity. This community is built on education and support, connecting individuals passionate about living a better and longer life from around the world.

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / February 26, 2019 / James Strole and Bernadeane, the Co-Founders and Co-Directors of People Unlimited, will speak at the EconoSummit, the Las Vegas Investment Club's Premier Event, on the subject of super longevity. In addition to strategies for economic growth, one of the pillars of the club is health. In their presentation, James and Bernadeane will address both the mindset and lifestyle of super longevity and the investment opportunity this represents. This presentation aligns perfectly with the EconoSumit's theme: 'What is happening in the world and the economy and what are the best investment strategies that members can use to maximize returns?'

As the directors of People Unlimited, the largest organization of its kind dedicated to radical life extension and physical immortality, James Strole and Bernadeane have a uniquely informed perspective on the lifestyle of longevity. As the hosts of RAADfest, the largest global super longevity event, they are especially well informed on the latest developments in the science and psychology of life extension as well. They will be sharing their cutting edge insights at the EconoSummit.

Also speaking at the EconoSumit will be Bill Strauss, a Federal Reserve Senior Economist and Mark Skousen, PH, Economist, who will be sharing their their annual Economic Outlook Presentation.

When: March 23rd-24th 2019

Where: The Orleans Hotel & Casino

4500 Tropicana Avenue

Las Vegas, NV 89103 United State

For more information go to: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/the-2019-econosummit-tickets-50652832987

About People Unlimited

People Unlimited is an educational and social organization for individuals interested in living unlimited lifespans.

The professionals at People Unlimited understand that knowledge is a key component in creating a holistic approach to longevity. Their Ageless Education component allows individuals to make intelligent and informed decisions regarding their long-term health objectives. People Unlimited provides individuals the opportunity to connect with a community of people who are committed to changing their life for the better. For more information on their Super Longevity Community visit, peopleunlimitedinc.com.

