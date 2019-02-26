10 ABI Research Analysts to Provide Strategic Guidance About Industrial-Specific Transformative Technologies to Hannover Messe 2019 Attendees

OYSTER BAY, New York, Feb. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Ten ABI Research analysts will be on-site at Hannover Messe 2019 from April 1-5 in Hannover, Germany to conduct press interviews and one-to-one business meetings about transformative technologies, announced ABI Research, a market-foresight advisory firm providing strategic guidance on the most compelling transformative technologies.

Some of the industrial topics the analysts will focus on at Hannover Messe include Additive Manufacturing, Augmented Reality, Artificial Intelligence, Cobots, Digital Twin, Generative Design, Machine Vision, Predictive Maintenance, Smart Manufacturing platforms and what the future holds for these and other technologies. Schedule an in-person meeting with one of the following analysts:

Stuart Carlaw - Chief Research Officer

Dominique Bonte - Vice President, Verticals/End Markets

Dimitris Mavrakis - Research Director, 5G & Mobile Network Infrastructure

Adarsh Krishnan - Principal Analyst, LPWA, NB-IoT, SigFox and LoRa in Industrial Applications

Pierce Owen - Principal Analyst, Smart Manufacturing Platforms; Virtualization, Visualization and Simulation; and Data Management in Industrial Applications

Rian Whitton - Research Analyst, Cobots and Collaborative Robotics; Autonomous Material Handling Robots

Ryan Martin - Principal Analyst, Additive Manufacturing, Reductive Manufacturing and Casting, and Next Generation Metrology

Andrew Zignani - Senior Analyst, Bluetooth and Wi-Fi in Industrial Applications

Nick Finill - Senior Analyst, Intelligent Supply Chain

Jack Vernon - Industry Analyst, AI in Industrial Applications

For biographies of all the analysts attending Hannover Messe, download the PDF.

If you would like to schedule a press interview or 1:1 business meeting with an ABI Research analyst, visit https://go.abiresearch.com/2019-hannover-messe-analyst-briefing/.

Below is some recent research from ABI Research's Industrial Solution, which helps manufacturers digitize operations to create better quality products at lower costs:

Additive Manufacturing in Industrial Applications: This application analysis report provides foresight on the disruptive and transformational impact of AM; the ways in which AM-enabled paradigms will redefine the very nature of product lifecycle management (PLM); the impact on the supply chain; and what it means for the way we work.

Digital Factory Data: This market data report forecasts how the growth in data will drive revenues not only for connectivity and network services but for Smart Manufacturing platforms, analytics, professional services, and security services.

Mobile Robots: Autonomy Solution Providers: This application analysis provides analysis and competitive assessment of Autonomy Solution Providers (ASPs), which have managed to drive robotics adoption beyond traditional environments.

Generative Design Vendors Competitive Assessment: This competitive assessment ranked 9 major vendors of the technology: ANSYS, Altair, Autodesk, Dassault Systèmes, GRM Consulting, ParaMatters, PTC, nTopology, and Siemens based on ABI Research's proven implementation criteria framework.

The Industrial Internet: Trends, Forecasts, and Supplier Profiles: This technology analysis report untangles the relationships between industrial player legacy businesses and their approach to IoT. It assesses the focus areas of industrial supplier IoT investments and partner activities, the key business units driving their IoT efforts, and the relevance of all these activities to their market positioning and competitiveness.

About ABI Research

ABI Research provides strategic guidance for visionaries needing market foresight on the most compelling transformative technologies, which reshape workforces, identify holes in a market, create new business models and drive new revenue streams. ABI's own research visionaries take stances early on those technologies, publishing groundbreaking studies often years ahead of other technology advisory firms. ABI analysts deliver their conclusions and recommendations in easily and quickly absorbed formats to ensure proper context. Our analysts strategically guide visionaries to take action now and inspire their business to realize a bigger picture. For more information about ABI Research's forecasting, consulting and teardown services, visionaries can contact us at +1.516.624.2500 in the Americas, +44.203.326.0140 in Europe, +65.6592.0290 in Asia-Pacific or visit www.abiresearch.com.

