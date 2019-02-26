Edison Investment Research - Technology - Bigblu Broadband: Bigblu Broadband (BBB) has established a strong position as an alternative and rural broadband provider across multiple geographies using satellite, fixed wireless and 4G/5G technologies. Its customers are homes and businesses unserved or underserved by fibre and the group is in a strong position to leverage the heavy investment made by satellite operators in high-speed broadband as well as its own selective roll-out of ultrafast and giga-fast fixed wireless services. With Bigblu set for strong organic growth and well established in key markets, the days of high M&A and equity issuance also appear to be over.ISIN: GB00BD5JMP10

