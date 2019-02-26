Dozens of Boston buildings and landmarks shined Boston Children's blue on Feb. 25

Osram, a global high-tech lighting company, and Boston Children's Hospital, a worldwide leader in pediatric care, held their Shine Your Light for Boston Children's Hospital event yesterday evening, when more than 50 buildings around the City of Boston shined Boston Children's blue to show their support for Boston Children's patients and their families. Osram is the corporate sponsor of the Shine Your Light campaign.

Boston's skyline shines blue to show support for Boston Children's patients and their families. Over 50 buildings participated in OSRAM and Boston Children's Hospital's "Shine Your Light for Boston Children's Hospital" event. PHOTO: Boston Children's Hospital

The Marriott Vacation Club Pulse at Custom House, which hosted an event for Boston Children's, Osram and other sponsor families, was illuminated for the event with a temporary installation of Osram's Traxon fixtures,Quattro Washer and Quattro Liner,in the famous clock tower observatory.

"Two years ago, Boston Children's Hospital came to us with an idea," said Michael Flieger, Chief Financial Officer for Osram's Americas Region. "They hoped to expand their new employee giving campaign and wanted a corporate partner to help them. What really caught our attention was that they wanted to use light as the catalyst, light to help brighten an otherwise dark time both a dark time of year, and metaphorically, a dark time for many patients and families. As a global lighting technology leader that uses light to improve quality of life, including health and wellbeing, we knew it was a great opportunity to help one of our neighbors, which is also the number one children's hospital in the country."

Osram provided a $250,000 gift and support for the Shine Your Light for Boston Children's Hospital, ignited by Osram event on Feb. 25. For the second year, the event included a patient story, featuring a family member of an Osram employee who had been successfully treated at Boston Children's Hospital.

In addition, Osram employees coordinated donation drives to support the hospital's patients and families, organized volunteer teams for the annual Mix 104.1 Cares for Kids Radiothon, and participated in other volunteer activities at the hospital. The funds provided by Osram support the Every Child Fund, which provides financial assistance to families for expenses not covered by insurance; supportive services; research; and opportunities for patients to have a little fun while in the hospital allowing kids to be kids.

"Boston Children's Hospital is grateful for the ongoing support of Osram," said Michael Bornhorst, Associate Vice President of Boston Children's Hospital Trust. "Their partnership provides vital funding that fuels our life-changing mission to help kids in Boston and kids across the world."

This year, Boston Children's Hospital also secured support from additional sponsors, including Speedway, which sold Shine Your Light keychain flashlights at its stores throughout Massachusetts and New Hampshire, with 100 percent of the proceeds going to the hospital.

For more information about Osram, visit www.osram.com

About Boston Children's Hospital

Boston Children's Hospital, the primary pediatric teaching affiliate of Harvard Medical School, is home to the world's largest research enterprise based at a pediatric medical center. Its discoveries have benefited both children and adults since 1869. Today, more than 3,000 scientists, including nine members of the National Academy of Sciences, 17 members of the National Academy of Medicine and 11 Howard Hughes Medical Investigators comprise Boston Children's research community. Founded as a 20-bed hospital for children, Boston Children's is now a 415-bed comprehensive center for pediatric and adolescent health care. For more, visit our Vector and Thriving blogs and follow us on social media @BostonChildrens, @BCH_Innovation, Facebook and YouTube.

ABOUT OSRAM

OSRAM, based in Munich, is a leading global high-tech company with a history dating back more than 110 years. Primarily focused on semiconductor-based technologies, our products are used in highly diverse applications ranging from virtual reality to autonomous driving and from smartphones to networked, intelligent lighting solutions in buildings and cities. OSRAM utilizes the infinite possibilities of light to improve the quality of life for individuals and communities. OSRAM's innovations will enable people all over the world not only to see better, but also to communicate, travel, work, and live better. As of the end of fiscal year 2018 (September 30), OSRAM had approximately 26,200 employees worldwide. It generated revenue of more than €3.8 billion from continued operations in fiscal year 2018. The company is listed on the stock exchanges in Frankfurt and Munich (ISIN: DE000LED4000; WKN: LED400; trading symbol: OSR). Additional information can be found at www.osram.com.

ABOUT OSRAM SYLVANIA

OSRAM SYLVANIA is part of OSRAM Americas, a group of OSRAM companies located in North and South America. As a leader in lighting solutions and services specializing in innovative design and energy-saving technology, the company sells products under the brand names OSRAM, Traxon, ENCELIUM and SYLVANIA. The portfolio ranges from high-tech applications based on semiconductor technology, such as infrared or laser lighting, to smart and connected lighting solutions in buildings and cities. The OSRAM SYLVANIA and OSRAM Americas regional headquarters is located in Wilmington, Massachusetts. For more information, visit www.osram.us or follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

OSRAM is a registered trademark of OSRAM GmbH.

ENCELIUM is a registered trademark of OSRAM SYLVANIA Inc.

All other trademarks are those of their respective owners.

